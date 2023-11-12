Niger’s Coup: The Path to Stability through Diplomacy

As Niger grapples with the aftermath of the recent coup that led to the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, international attention has turned to finding a resolution to the crisis. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is convening in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, to discuss the next steps in dealing with the coup. While tensions remain high, there is growing consensus among regional and international actors that a military intervention would be an unfavorable course of action.

Niger, a landlocked country larger than France, has closed its airspace in response to the threat of intervention. This has led to the suspension of flights by Air France to neighboring countries such as Burkina Faso and Mali. The closure of Niger’s airspace has disrupted air travel across the African continent.

The conditions for a military strike are deemed unfavorable by experts. Ulf Laessing, head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Mali, argues that ECOWAS lacks the necessary capabilities and a task force to effectively carry out a military intervention. Furthermore, any element of surprise has dissipated, making it more likely that a negotiated agreement will be reached with the coup leaders to hold new elections.

Regional actors such as Algeria, which shares a long land border with Niger, have warned against military action. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stated that a military solution would pose a direct threat to his country. International partners, including Italy, have also stressed the importance of diplomacy. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani urged ECOWAS to extend its deadline for President Bazoum’s reinstatement, emphasizing that a diplomatic approach is the only viable option.

The United States, while cautious about military intervention, has not indicated any intention to take such action. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving the crisis. The presence of US soldiers in Niger has not been affected, although Secretary Blinken has refrained from commenting on a possible withdrawal.

Amidst the pressure on ECOWAS to act decisively, Nigeria’s President Yola Tinubu finds himself in a delicate situation. As the current head of ECOWAS, Tinubu has taken some swift actions, including imposing sanctions on Niger and cutting off electricity supply. However, there are concerns that these measures may have been hasty. Emmanuel Bensah, a peace and security analyst, argues that a more measured approach is needed, cautioning against unilateral decision-making.

Mali and Burkina Faso, two neighboring countries that have experienced their own coups, have sent delegations to Niamey to show solidarity with Niger’s military leadership. They warn against an ECOWAS military intervention, viewing it as a declaration of war. Both countries have faced suspension from ECOWAS in the past for their own coups and the removal of French troops.

As ECOWAS grapples with finding a path towards stability in Niger, the importance of diplomacy stands out. While the crisis is complex and the road ahead is uncertain, regional and international actors are recognizing that a military intervention would carry significant risks. Slow and measured diplomatic efforts offer the best chance for a peaceful resolution that restores stability to Niger.