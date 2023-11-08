Niger Rulers Welcome Neighboring Armies to Intervene in Case of Aggression

In a recent development, the officers who seized power in Niger have announced that they will authorize the armies of neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene in the country if it faces aggression. This decision comes after the recent coup that led to the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum.

The foreign ministers of Burkina Faso and Mali, Olivia Rouamba and Abdoulaye Diop, paid a visit to Niamey, where they were received by Niger’s new ruler, General Abdourahamane Tiani. During the meeting, they expressed their support for the signing of orders allowing the armies of Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene on Niger’s territory in case of any aggression.

This move highlights the growing concern in West Africa regarding political instability, with Niger becoming the fourth nation in the region since 2020 to experience a coup. The juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have already made it clear that any military intervention in their neighbor’s affairs would be considered a declaration of war against their own countries. General Tiani also emphasized in a recent televised address that any attack on Niger would not be taken lightly.

While the decision to involve neighboring armies may be seen as a necessary step to safeguard the stability of the region, it also raises questions about the effectiveness of diplomatic channels and regional mechanisms such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in addressing political crises.

It remains to be seen how this new development will shape the future of Niger and its relations with its neighbors. The intervention of foreign armies brings both advantages and risks, as it can potentially help restore stability, but also raises concerns about sovereignty and potential escalation of conflicts.

As the situation continues to unfold, the international community will closely monitor the actions of all stakeholders involved, with hopes for a peaceful resolution and the restoration of democratic governance in Niger and the wider West African region.