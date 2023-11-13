New Leadership Emerges in Niger: A Step Towards Constitutional Order

In a significant development, Niger’s military junta has announced the appointment of Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as the country’s new prime minister. This move comes amidst the international community’s efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger. Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane confirmed the appointment in a televised statement, declaring Zeine as the new Prime Minister.

Zeine’s journey into political prominence began when former President Mamadou Tandja appointed him as the cabinet director in 2001, followed by his appointment as the finance minister in 2002. It was during this time that Zeine played a pivotal role in stabilizing Niger’s turbulent economic and financial situation.

To understand the context of this appointment, we must delve into the historical backdrop of Niger’s political landscape. The country has experienced numerous instances of military takeovers and seizures of power by force. One such event occurred in 1999 when General and President Ibrahim Baré Maïnassara was assassinated, leading to the military assuming control. The chaotic economic and financial conditions inherited by Zeine were a consequence of this tumultuous period.

Prior to Zeine’s appointment, he held the position of Finance Minister until the overthrow of President Tandja in a coup d’état in 2010. This coup was orchestrated by Major Salou Djibo, paving the way for a presidential election won by Mahamadou Issoufou, who preceded Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum, in turn, was deposed on July 26, leading to the current junta’s rise to power.

Zeine’s background as an economist and his experience as the resident representative of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, and Gabon adds another layer of depth to his leadership capabilities. Born in 1965 in Zinder, the second most populous town in Niger, Zeine joined the Ministry of Economy and Finance in 1991 after completing his studies at the Ecole nationale d’administration (ENA) in Niamey. He is also a graduate of the Centre d’études financières, économiques et bancaires in Marseille and Paris-I.

In addition to the appointment of Zeine, Lieutenant-Colonel Habibou Assoumane has been entrusted with the responsibility of commanding the Presidential Guard. These appointments reveal the junta’s commitment to establishing a stable and secure environment for the country’s leadership.

This recent development follows the ultimatum issued by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the ruling military, demanding the restoration of President Mohamed Bazoum to office. ECOWAS has not ruled out the possibility of employing force if this demand is not met. The response from Niger’s Western and African partners regarding military intervention to reinstate civilian power remains divided. It is a matter of anticipation as ECOWAS reconvenes in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday to discuss the situation further.

Meanwhile, President Bazoum remains sequestered in his private residence since the day of the coup, awaiting further developments and potential pathways to his restoration to power.

