Niger’s Junta Accuses France of Military Deployments in West Africa

Amid rising tensions between Niger and its former colonizer France, Niger’s junta has accused France of deploying troops in several West African countries. The junta claims that these deployments are part of preparations for a potential military intervention together with the regional bloc ECOWAS in Niger. The statement by the junta also reiterated its demand for the departure of French troops from Niger since the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum in July.

The strained relationship between the two nations has escalated since France declared the junta illegitimate. The coup’s leaders have followed the example of neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso by seeking to sever long-standing military ties with France in the fight against Islamist insurgencies in the region. Anti-French sentiment has been on the rise, adding to the already tense dynamics.

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the junta’s accusations by reaffirming that France does not recognize the legitimacy of the putschists’ statements. Macron stated that any decisions regarding the deployment of French troops in Niger would only be made in coordination with President Bazoum. However, he did not directly address the allegations of France deploying troops elsewhere in West Africa as part of a regional proposal to restore democracy through force if necessary.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed sanctions on Niger and activated a standby force for a potential military intervention, although diplomatic talks are still ongoing to find a peaceful solution. Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who currently holds the revolving chairmanship of ECOWAS, has suggested a nine-month transition back to civilian rule as a potential solution that could satisfy regional powers. The junta, on the other hand, has previously proposed a three-year timeline.

As the situation continues to evolve, tensions between Niger and France remain high. The accusations made by Niger’s junta serve to underscore the strained relationship between the two nations. The international community will closely monitor developments in the region as efforts are made to navigate towards a peaceful resolution and restore stability in Niger.