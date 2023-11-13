French Ambassador to Remain in Niger Despite Ultimatum from Military Junta

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that France’s ambassador to Niger will stay in the country despite the military junta’s order for him to leave. This decision comes after the ousting of President Mohammed Bazoum by Niger’s military leadership on July 26.

In a show of support for Bazoum, Macron reiterated Paris’ commitment to the ousted president. He praised Bazoum’s courage and commended the French ambassador for remaining in Niger despite the pressure and declarations from the illegitimate authorities.

France’s policy is clear: they do not recognize the military junta as legitimate. Macron highlighted the challenges faced by French diplomats in various countries, including Sudan and Niger, and applauded their dedication in difficult circumstances.

The tension between France and Niger has intensified as the Nigerien foreign ministry announced the expulsion of the French ambassador. The ministry cited the ambassador’s refusal to meet with junta leaders and actions by the French government that were deemed contrary to Niger’s interests.

Meanwhile, thousands of people rallied in Niger’s capital, Niamey, in support of the coup. The demonstrators called for the withdrawal of French troops from the country. France has maintained a presence of 1,500 soldiers in Niger to assist Bazoum’s government in its fight against Islamist insurgency.

As tensions escalate, Niger’s chief of staff has placed the armed forces on high alert in anticipation of potential intervention from the West African bloc, ECOWAS. While ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray stated that the bloc has not declared war on the people of Niger, he did not rule out the use of legitimate force to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

This ongoing situation highlights the complex dynamics at play in the region and the delicate balance between national sovereignty and international intervention.