Safe Evacuation of UK Nationals from Niger Amidst Political Unrest

Amidst the recent political turmoil in Niger, the first group of British nationals has been safely evacuated from the country. A French flight bound for Paris facilitated their departure, according to the Foreign Office. While the exact number of Britons on the plane remains undisclosed, it has been clarified that only a “very small number” of UK nationals are still present in Niger.

Following a military coup last week, violence has erupted across the West African nation. Sensing the gravity of the situation, France and Italy had already initiated the evacuation process for their citizens. In line with this, the UK government had advised British nationals to register their whereabouts and stay indoors. It is estimated that there were fewer than 100 British nationals in Niger.

The initial round of evacuations included those individuals who had specifically requested to leave the country and managed to make their way to the airport in time. The Foreign Office expressed gratitude to the French government for their assistance in facilitating this operation. Currently, the UK’s ambassador and a core team remain in Niger to provide support to the remaining British nationals.

The situation has also prompted other countries to take action. German citizens, believed to be less than 100 in number, have been encouraged to leave Niger through flights organized by France. Similarly, the Spanish government is preparing to evacuate approximately 70 of its citizens.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, currently in Nigeria as part of an African tour, emphasized that the UK government’s top priority is the safety of British nationals and ensuring their evacuation to a secure location. The recent coup has sparked demonstrations against France, the former colonial power in Niger, with the French embassy experiencing attacks.

On Wednesday, 262 people arrived in Paris from Niger, while Italy organized a flight that carried 36 Italians, 21 Americans, and one British individual, as reported by Reuters. Niger holds significant uranium reserves and has been a crucial ally for Western nations combating jihadist extremism in the Sahel region. Both France and the US maintain military bases in the country.

The military coup resulted in the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s first democratically elected leader since gaining independence in 1960. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued a warning, stating that they would resort to force if the president is not released and reinstated within a week. However, neighboring countries that have also experienced military coups, such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, have cautioned against any form of intervention, as it may escalate tensions.

Concerns have also emerged regarding Niger’s potential shift away from its Western allies and closer to Russia, following the footsteps of Burkina Faso and Mali, both of which have aligned with Moscow since their own military takeovers.

This recent evacuation operation echoes the airlifts organized from Sudan a few months ago during clashes between rival factions. Thanks to a negotiated short-term ceasefire, UK evacuation flights were able to operate from an airstrip located near Khartoum. Consequently, 2,341 individuals were airlifted to safety on 28 flights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q: How many British nationals were evacuated from Niger?

A: The exact number has not been disclosed, but only a “very small number” of UK nationals remain in the country.

Q: Which countries have taken steps to evacuate their citizens from Niger?

A: France, Italy, Germany, and Spain are among the countries that have initiated the evacuation process.

Q: Has the recent political unrest affected other former French colonies in the region?

A: Yes, neighboring countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea have cautioned against any forcible intervention, as it may be perceived as a declaration of war.

Q: What are the concerns regarding Niger’s new leadership?

A: There are concerns that Niger’s new leadership might distance itself from its Western allies and lean towards Russia, following the examples of Burkina Faso and Mali.

Sources: [BBC](https://www.bbc.co.uk)