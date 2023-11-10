New Movement Emerges in Niger to Challenge Army Rule

A new movement has recently emerged in Niger, led by former rebel leader Rhissa Ag Boula, aiming to oppose the junta that took power in a coup on July 26. The establishment of the Council of Resistance for the Republic (CRR) marks the first internal resistance against army rule in Niger since the coup. The main objective of the movement is to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest since the takeover.

Ag Boula, in a statement, expressed the sentiment that Niger has fallen victim to a tragedy orchestrated by those entrusted with its protection. The CRR supports the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other international actors in restoring constitutional order in the country. They aim to cooperate with ECOWAS and make themselves available for any purpose that might be deemed useful.

While the level of support for the CRR remains uncertain, the participation of influential figures in Nigerien politics is believed to be concealed due to safety concerns. Ag Boula’s leadership and influence among the Tuareg ethnic group, who hold significant power in the northern desert region, raise concerns for the current junta. Gaining support from the Tuaregs would be crucial for the junta in maintaining control beyond the city limits of Niamey.

The political landscape surrounding the coup in Niger is complex and fraught with diplomatic challenges. The army governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, which also experienced recent coups, have expressed strong support for the junta in Niger and called on the United Nations to prevent any potential military intervention. These countries, along with Niger, form a powerful alliance resistant to Western influence and wary of potential consequences such as the dissolution of ECOWAS, humanitarian crises, and worsening security.

The international community, including the United Nations and Western powers, continues to pressure the junta to reinstate a civilian government that has shown success in combating the deadly Islamist insurgency prevalent in the Sahel region. However, the junta has rejected multiple attempts by diplomatic envoys to engage with them, leaving the situation at an impasse.

As the diplomatic picture becomes more complex, the presence and influence of Russia in the region add an additional layer of concern for Western powers. The fear is that the junta in Niger may follow Mali’s example, oust Western troops, and invite in Wagner mercenaries, strengthening Russian influence in the Sahel.

The situation in Niger remains highly sensitive, with the coup already causing disruptions such as border closures and limited humanitarian aid. As regional and international actors navigate this complicated scenario, finding a peaceful and sustainable resolution to the ongoing crisis in Niger will be a substantial challenge.