ECOWAS Defense Chiefs Develop Intervention Plan for Niger Coup Crisis

The defense chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have reached an agreement on a plan for intervention in Niger if the leaders of the recent coup fail to restore constitutional order. This decision comes after the failure of diplomatic outreach by a delegation led by former Nigerian President Abdulsalami Abubakar, who was unable to secure the return to power of Niger’s elected government.

The ECOWAS intervention plan includes detailed preparations regarding the resources needed and the deployment of a military force. While ECOWAS continues to pursue a diplomatic solution, the bloc has set a Sunday deadline as a last resort if the junta in Niger does not restore President Mohammed Bazoum to power.

The response from the coup leaders has been defiant, as they have rejected ECOWAS’ demands and threats of force. In a statement read on national television, one of the putschists warned of an immediate and unannounced response from the Niger Defense and Security Forces if any aggression is carried out against the state.

The situation in Niger has drawn international attention, with Germany urging continued mediation efforts and expressing hope for a political solution. Russia, on the other hand, has warned against outside intervention, favoring a swift return to constitutional normality without endangering human lives.

President Bazoum, who remains ousted, has appealed for an end to the coup in an opinion plea published in The Washington Post. He highlighted the reversal of security and prosperity achieved under his administration and warned of the potential expansion of military rule in the Sahel region. Bazoum called on the US government and the international community for assistance in restoring constitutional order in Niger.

As the ECOWAS defense chiefs finalize their intervention plan, the situation in Niger remains tense, with the risk of further instability and regional implications if a resolution is not found soon.