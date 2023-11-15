A Deepening Crisis: France Plans Evacuation, Neighboring Juntas Support Coup Leaders

As tensions escalate in Niger, France is making preparations to evacuate French and European nationals from the country. The decision comes in the wake of a military coup that received support from three other West African nations, all governed by mutinous soldiers. The French Foreign Ministry cited recent violence targeted at the French Embassy in the capital city of Niamey as one of the reasons for the evacuation.

The coup, which took place last week, sparked a deepening crisis in Niger. The democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was overthrown, and the country has since been plagued by political instability. In response, the West African regional body known as ECOWAS imposed travel and economic sanctions on Niger and threatened to use force if the coup leaders do not reinstate Bazoum within a week.

The neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso have also expressed their support for the coup leaders in Niger. In a joint statement, their military governments warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered an act of war against their own nations. They also denounced the ECOWAS economic sanctions as unlawful and refused to comply with them.

The imposition of sanctions by ECOWAS could have devastating consequences for Niger, which heavily relies on foreign aid. The country, with a population of over 25 million people, is already facing significant economic challenges, and these sanctions could further exacerbate the situation.

Meanwhile, Guinea, another country under military rule, has voiced its support for Niger’s junta and urged ECOWAS to reconsider its position. They argue that military intervention and other sanctions would not solve the current problem but would instead lead to a humanitarian disaster with impacts extending beyond Niger’s borders.

The involvement of Russia in the protests in Niger remains unclear, but some demonstrators consider Russia as a symbol of their anti-Western sentiments. In recent years, both Mali and Burkina Faso, after experiencing their own coups, have seen protesters waving Russian flags.

The impending evacuation announced by France is aimed at ensuring the safety of French and European citizens residing in Niger. It will be carried out through an airlift, and family members of French nationals will also be eligible for evacuation. Individuals are advised to pack a small bag with essentials such as water, food, phones, and batteries.

The situation in Niger is delicate, and there is a possibility that a military intervention by ECOWAS could lead to further violence and unrest. Experts warn of catastrophic consequences on civilians if the confrontational approach is chosen by the coup leaders.

The international community has expressed concerns over the situation in Niger. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended ECOWAS for its commitment to defending constitutional order and called for the immediate release of President Bazoum. The United States and France have been major supporters of Niger, providing military aid and assistance. However, if the coup is successful, the US has indicated that it may reconsider its aid to Niger, emphasizing the importance of continued democratic governance in the country.

Niger is at a critical juncture, balancing the need for stability and democratic governance amid the threat of sanctions and political upheaval. As the crisis deepens, the future of the country hangs in the balance, and the international community watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution.

