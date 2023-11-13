Niger Crisis: European Nations Evacuate Citizens as Coup Leaders Gain Support from Other Juntas

European countries, including France, Italy, and Spain, have announced the evacuation of their citizens and other European nationals from Niger amidst a deepening crisis caused by a military coup. The coup, which took place last week, resulted in the apparent overthrow of Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. This development is a setback for Western nations that were collaborating with Niger in their fight against West African extremists.

The decision to evacuate citizens comes as a result of concerns about the safety and security of foreign nationals in Niger. France’s Foreign Ministry cited recent violence targeting its embassy in the capital city of Niamey as one of the reasons for the evacuation. The closure of Niger’s airspace has made it difficult for individuals to leave the country on their own. Spain’s Defense Ministry is also making preparations to evacuate over 70 of its nationals, while Italy is arranging a flight as well. Germany has recommended that its citizens accept France’s offer for evacuation.

The military coup in Niger has triggered travel and economic sanctions from the West African regional body known as ECOWAS. The body has also threatened the use of force if the coup leaders do not reinstate President Bazoum within one week. However, the new junta has received support from the military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, who have warned that any military intervention against Niger will be considered a declaration of war against them. They have denounced ECOWAS’ economic sanctions and refused to apply them.

The crisis in Niger is further complicated by the fact that Mali and Burkina Faso have both undergone multiple coups in recent years, with soldiers overthrowing governments in response to increasing jihadi violence. ECOWAS has sanctioned these countries in the past but has never threatened to use force. Guinea, another country under military rule, has also expressed support for Niger’s junta.

The recent violence in Niger, including an attack on the French Embassy, has led to a wave of pro-junta demonstrations in Niamey. Some protesters have waved Russian flags and displayed anti-Western sentiments, similar to what was observed in Mali and Burkina Faso after their respective coups. Analysts suggest that Niger’s coup could embolden jihadi violence in the region, further destabilizing the country.

There are concerns that a potential military intervention by ECOWAS could lead to violence between civilians supporting the coup and those opposing it. The ongoing crisis has also led to economic repercussions, as ECOWAS has suspended all commercial and financial transactions with Niger and frozen Nigerien assets held in regional central banks. These sanctions could worsen the already precarious economic situation in Niger, which heavily relies on foreign aid.

The United States and France have been key supporters of Niger in their fight against extremism, providing troops and substantial financial aid. However, the State Department has stated that aid will be reassessed depending on the outcome of the crisis. U.S. assistance is contingent upon the continuation of democratic governance in Niger.

The situation in Niger remains fluid, and the international community is closely monitoring developments. It is crucial to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis to avoid further instability and violence in the region.

