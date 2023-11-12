West African Nations Cancel Military Meeting Amid Niger Crisis

West African countries have decided to suspend a crucial military meeting focused on addressing the crisis in Niger. The decision comes just a day after announcing plans to assemble a “standby” force in an attempt to reinstate the country’s ousted leader.

Reports indicate growing concerns for the safety of President Mohamed Bazoum, who was deposed by members of his guard on July 26th. His daughter, Zazia Bazoum, shared that her father, along with his wife and son, are currently being held under dire conditions. They lack access to essential resources such as electricity, clean water, and are relying on limited supplies of rice and pasta. The situation has raised worries about their health and well-being.

Originally, the Chiefs of Staff from West African bloc countries were scheduled to attend a meeting in Ghana’s capital, Accra, to discuss the crisis on Saturday. However, due to unforeseen “technical reasons,” the meeting has been indefinitely suspended. The purpose of the gathering was to inform the organization’s leaders about the best strategies for activating and deploying a standby force.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has not yet provided specific details or a timetable for action regarding the standby force, emphasizing their commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Coinciding with the cancellation, thousands of coup supporters staged a rally near a French military base in Niger, expressing their discontent with both France and Ecowas. Reports suggest that Niger’s new leaders have accused France, a close ally of Bazoum, of influencing Ecowas to take a hardline stance against the coup. Protesters displayed Russian and Niger flags while voicing their support for General Abdourahamane Tiani, the country’s new leader.

France, which has approximately 1,500 personnel stationed in Niger to combat a long-standing jihadist insurgency, has faced growing hostility within the Sahel region. Last year, it withdrew its anti-jihadist forces from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso after disagreements with military governments that had overthrown elected leaders. In response, Niger’s new leaders terminated defense agreements with France, and a hostile protest outside the French embassy in Niamey led to the evacuation of French citizens.

The European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU), among others, have expressed concern for President Bazoum’s well-being. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated that Bazoum and his family have been deprived of basic necessities, describing it as a violation of international human rights law. The AU condemned the treatment of a democratically elected president as unacceptable.

Amid pressure to address the spate of coups in the region, Ecowas had previously issued a seven-day ultimatum for the coup leaders to reinstate President Bazoum. However, the deadline passed without any action being taken, prompting the leaders to form a new government. Like Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger is grappling with a severe jihadist insurgency that has caused significant loss of life, displacement, and eroded trust in the government.

FAQs:

What is Ecowas?

Ecowas stands for the Economic Community of West African States. It is a regional organization comprising 15 member countries aimed at promoting economic integration and cooperation.

Mohamed Bazoum is the elected president of Niger who was deposed in a coup by members of his guard on July 26th.

A standby force refers to a ready-to-deploy military unit or group of troops that can be mobilized quickly in response to a crisis or conflict.

