ECOWAS Takes Steps Towards Restoring Democracy in Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered the activation of a standby force in response to the military junta that seized power in Niger in July. While ECOWAS seeks a peaceful restoration of democracy, the use of force remains an option. This threat of intervention will maintain tensions in Niger, an important ally in the fight against Islamist insurgents in the Sahel. The junta has defied ECOWAS’ deadline to step down and instead closed the country’s airspace, vowing to defend against any foreign attack.

ECOWAS, after a summit in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, has committed to imposing sanctions, travel bans, and asset freezes on those obstructing the return of President Mohamed Bazoum to power. Nigerian President and ECOWAS chair Bola Tinubu emphasized that force would be used as a last resort. The bloc’s heads of state have authorized the immediate activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force, with the goal of restoring constitutional order through peaceful means.

The assembly of a regional force, however, may take several weeks, leaving room for negotiations and potentially avoiding armed conflict. The creation of a standby force has long been planned by ECOWAS, but funding delays and insufficient troop commitments have hindered its development. The details of funding, troop participation, and equipment contributions are yet to be determined.

While ECOWAS aims to project unity, the bloc is divided, with Mali and Burkina Faso—both ruled by military governments—supporting the Niger junta. This statement by ECOWAS escalates tensions between the regional bloc and the junta bloc comprising Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. The United Nations and Western powers support ECOWAS’ efforts to restore democracy and secure the release of President Bazoum, who is currently detained.

Niger’s strategic importance as a uranium producer and ally of the West in countering Islamist insurgency heightens concerns that foreign powers, such as Russia’s Wagner Group, could exploit the situation. Western nations fear that Niger may seek assistance from the Wagner Group, which the U.S. has designated a transnational criminal organization. The coup leaders have yet to show signs of relenting, as they continue to consolidate their grip on power.

ECOWAS’ actions mark a significant step towards restoring democracy in Niger. However, uncertainties remain, particularly regarding the timeline, red lines, and possible contingencies. It is crucial for ECOWAS to navigate these challenges effectively to ensure a peaceful resolution, stability, and the return of democratic governance to Niger.