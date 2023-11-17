Niger Crisis: West Africa Mobilizes “Standby Force” to Address Political Turmoil

In a recent development, West African nations have unanimously approved the deployment of an armed intervention force in Niger to address the ongoing political turmoil. The decision was announced by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara following a meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The regional bloc has agreed to assemble a “standby” military force, signaling their determination to restore constitutional order in Niger at the earliest opportunity.

While Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu emphasized that the use of force would be a “last resort,” he affirmed that all options, including the military intervention, remain on the table. The coup that took place on July 26 in Niger has sparked concerns from the international community, with the United States and the United Nations expressing worries about the well-being of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest for over two weeks.

ECOWAS has a history of intervening in African countries to restore constitutional order. President Ouattara highlighted the need to address the current situation in Niger, echoing the stance that ECOWAS cannot accept such a power seizure. As part of the intervention, Ivory Coast has pledged to provide a battalion of 850 to 1,100 soldiers, with additional troops to be contributed by Nigeria and Benin.

President Omar Touray of ECOWAS confirmed that the regional bloc has decided to deploy their standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger. Although precise details of the force composition and operational plans were not disclosed, this decisive action demonstrates ECOWAS’s commitment to resolving the crisis and maintaining stability in the region.

Prior to the meeting, prominent Muslim clerics from northern Nigeria had cautioned against the use of force to remove the coup leaders. Nevertheless, President Tinubu, while acknowledging the gravity of the situation, stressed the importance of all available means to restore democratic governance. He stated that if they do not take action, no one else will.

The Niger junta was given a deadline by ECOWAS to reinstate the democratically-elected government, but this ultimatum was disregarded. Instead, the military leaders installed a new ruling cabinet, further complicating the situation. With both the United States and France maintaining military bases in Niger to combat extremist groups in the Sahel region, the crisis has garnered international attention.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently expressed concerns over the involvement of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, suggesting that they may be exploiting the instability in Niger. As the situation develops, it is crucial for regional and international actors to closely monitor the evolving dynamics and work collaboratively to restore stability and democracy in Niger.

FAQ

Q: What is ECOWAS?

ECOWAS stands for the Economic Community of West African States. It is a regional organization comprised of 15 member states in West Africa, aiming to promote economic integration and cooperation among its members.

Q: What is a coup?

A coup refers to the sudden overthrow of a government, typically carried out by a small group of individuals, such as military officers, with the aim of seizing political power.

Q: Who is Mohamed Bazoum?

Mohamed Bazoum is the deposed president of Niger. He was democratically elected and has been under house arrest since the military coup took place on July 26, 2021.

Q: What is the Sahel region?

The Sahel region is a semi-arid belt that stretches across Africa, south of the Sahara desert. It encompasses several countries, including Niger, and has been plagued by instability, conflicts, and extremist activities in recent years.

Q: What is the role of the United States and France in Niger?

The United States and France maintain military bases in Niger to support counterterrorism efforts and combat extremist groups in the Sahel region. These bases serve as strategic hubs for regional security operations.