Fury mounts as protesters demand end to French presence in Niger

Protests outside a French military base in Niger’s capital, Niamey, have reached a boiling point as demonstrators call for the departure of France’s ambassador and approximately 1,500 soldiers stationed in the country. The military government of Niger, which seized power in July, has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of employing divisive rhetoric and attempting to sustain France’s neo-colonial relationship with its former colony.

Despite a 48-hour deadline to leave the country issued over a week ago, France’s ambassador, Sylvain Itte, has decided to stay in Niger, a move that Macron has expressed his approval for. This defiance has only further fueled the frustration of the protesters, who are now taking matters into their own hands.

Reports suggest that the demonstrations, which have been relatively calm and organized up until now, took an aggressive turn when protesters broke through the barriers set up by security forces and approached the army base, even attempting to forcefully gain entry. In response, the military has reinforced the area surrounding the French base and warned of the consequences of any forcible entry.

The ongoing tension between Niger’s military regime and France has also been exacerbated by Macron’s continuous support for the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. The military regime has accused Paris of blatant interference in Niger’s domestic affairs, prompting a standoff with the West African bloc ECOWAS, which has threatened to intervene militarily if diplomatic pressure fails to restore Bazoum to power.

Macron’s remarks about his daily communication with Bazoum and his support for the ousted president have been met with outrage from the military regime. The situation remains precarious as Niger navigates this political crisis while facing pressure from both international interventions and domestic protests.

