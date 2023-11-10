The African Response to the Niger Coup: Exploring Diplomacy and Concerns for Detained President

A meeting of West African leaders was held to discuss the recent military coup in Niger and determine the appropriate response. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed a preference for diplomatic solutions to restore democracy in Niger, although military force has not been ruled out.

The coup took place on July 26 and stunned the region. The military junta announced the formation of a new government, headed by interim Prime Minister Lamine Zeine Ali Mahamane, which includes 21 ministers. This announcement was met with defiance and accusations of France’s involvement in the attack on Niger’s military camp and harbor.

President Mohamed Bazoum, who was democratically elected, has been detained by the junta. He and his family have been kept in deplorable conditions, lacking access to basic necessities such as water, electricity, and medical assistance. Despite these circumstances, Bazoum’s morale remains high, according to a close aide.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has expressed concern over Bazoum’s detention and called for his immediate release and reinstatement as Head of State. Former government minister Rhissa Ag Boula has formed the Council of Resistance for the Republic (CCR) to advocate for Bazoum’s reinstatement, signaling their support for peaceful diplomacy but not ruling out any necessary means to stop the military takeover.

In an effort to mediate the situation, two prominent traditional leaders from Nigeria, Lamido Muhammad Sanusi and Abdullsalami Abubarkar, met with the junta. Acting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland also engaged in talks with the junta’s defense chief, Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou. These discussions have been challenging, as the junta remains firm in their view, which is not aligned with Niger’s constitution.

As the region grapples with the consequences of the coup, it is essential to find a resolution that upholds democratic principles and restores stability to Niger. While ECOWAS explores diplomatic measures, concerns for President Bazoum’s well-being and calls for his release persist.

