Niger’s Military Junta to Prosecute Deposed President for High Treason

The political landscape in Niger takes another dramatic turn as the military junta announces plans to prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason and undermining national security. This announcement reflects the junta’s determination to resist international pressure to return power to Mr. Bazoum, who has been held captive in the basement of his palace since the coup staged by the military three weeks ago.

In response to the news, Ecowas, the West African regional bloc, expressed shock and called for Mr. Bazoum’s release. The United States State Department also voiced its dismay, describing the charges as “completely unwarranted and unjustified.” The junta, however, released a statement on state TV, affirming its intention to gather evidence and prosecute the deposed president and his alleged accomplices, both local and foreign, for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.

Despite international concerns about Mr. Bazoum’s well-being, there has been no further information provided regarding his condition. In the meantime, Ecowas has threatened military action to reverse the coup, although no action has been taken thus far. Additionally, Ecowas has imposed sanctions on the junta, including cutting off electricity, which has led to blackouts in major cities such as the capital, Niamey.

The decision to prosecute Mr. Bazoum is viewed as a provocative move that contradicts the junta’s previous indications of a willingness to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis. Efforts to mediate a solution are underway, with a delegation of Muslim clerics from neighboring Nigeria meeting junta leaders in Niamey. Junta-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine expressed optimism about upcoming talks with Ecowas to discuss lifting the sanctions.

The situation in Niger is part of a broader trend of military takeovers in the region, seen recently in Burkina Faso and Mali. This is occurring against the backdrop of an Islamist insurgency and growing Russian influence through the Wagner Group in the Sahel region.

As this complex situation continues to unfold, the international community remains concerned about the well-being and rights of President Bazoum and others detained. The charges brought against him raise questions about their political motivations. It is crucial for all parties involved to find a peaceful resolution that respects democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in Niger.