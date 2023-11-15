New Junta Regime in Niger Challenges Neighboring Countries with Potential Treason Charges

The recent military coup in Niger has taken a new turn as the junta that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum has announced potential treason charges against him. This development has escalated tensions with neighboring countries which had been considering military action against the coup leaders. The possibility of a military intervention puts Western soldiers, including U.S. and French troops stationed in Niger to combat regional militant groups, at risk.

The spokesperson for the junta, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, accused Bazoum of committing “high treason” and “undermining the internal and external security of Niger.” These charges carry grave consequences, including the death penalty. The junta stated that it has gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute Bazoum before national and international authorities.

The announcement of potential charges against Bazoum further complicates the already limited options for the United States, France, and regional powers in negotiating a solution to restore the previous government. Andrew Lebovich, a research fellow at the Dutch Clingendael Institute, suggests that the junta seeks to make it clear that reinstating Bazoum is unacceptable to them. It appears that they are using him as a bargaining chip.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that the coup leaders had privately threatened to kill Bazoum in the event of a military intervention. The situation has prompted West African nations to mobilize a standby force, although no timeline or specifics for a military intervention have been provided.

The international community has engaged in multiple talks with the junta, surprising some observers. Despite hopes for de-escalation, the announcement of potential charges against Bazoum raises doubts about the junta’s willingness to engage diplomatically. The coup leaders have been entrenching themselves, establishing a new government and demonstrating defiance through rallies. They have shown a willingness to change the landscape of state-operated industries in Niger.

The prospect of a military intervention remains risky and could result in significant loss of life, which may explain the continued interest in talks from both sides. However, as the junta solidifies its position, the future of Niger hangs in the balance, with neighboring countries grappling with how to address the coup and its consequences.

