New Leadership in Niger Rejects U.S. Diplomat’s Request to Meet with Deposed President

08/07/2023 08:13 PM EDT

NIAMEY, Niger — The recent coup in Niger has brought about a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. Amidst this change, a senior U.S. diplomat, Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, was denied a meeting with the democratically elected president who is now under what she described as “virtual house arrest.”

Nuland’s interactions with the leaders of the military takeover shed light on their resistance to U.S. pressure to restore civilian rule. Their unwavering stance, according to Nuland, contradicts the principles outlined in the constitution of Niger. The conversations between Nuland and the coup leaders were characterized as frank but challenging.

During the two-hour meeting in Niger’s capital, Niamey, Nuland emphasized the potential consequences if democracy is not reinstated. She made it unequivocally clear that the United States would be obliged to sever most American assistance, including military aid, if it is determined that a democratically elected government has been overthrown through unconstitutional means.

Nuland also expressed deep concern for the well-being of President Mohamed Bazoum, who, she stated, is currently being held in custody along with his wife and son. Their welfare was brought to the forefront of the discussion, reflecting a genuine worry for their safety and rights.

The meeting primarily involved Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, who received training in the United States, as well as three of the colonels involved in the coup. Notably absent from the discussion was the coup’s top leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, former head of the presidential guard.

With the coup leaders steadfast in their resistance to external pressure and their refusal to grant access to the deposed president, the future of Niger remains uncertain. The international community now closely observes the unfolding events, hoping for the restoration of democratic governance and stability in the region.

