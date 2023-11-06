Niger’s Pledge for a Peaceful Transition to Civilian Rule

Following last month’s coup in Niger, the country’s coup leader, Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani, has vowed to restore civilian rule within three years. In a meeting with mediators from the West African regional bloc Ecowas, Gen Tchiani expressed his commitment to a peaceful transition. While Ecowas had threatened military action if negotiations failed, Gen Tchiani emphasized that Niger did not seek conflict but would defend itself against any foreign intervention.

In his televised address on Saturday evening, Gen Tchiani criticized the “illegal and inhumane” sanctions imposed by Ecowas on Niger. These sanctions, which have included cutting electricity and blocking crucial imports, have resulted in blackouts and escalated food prices. The junta leader accused Ecowas of employing sanctions not to find a solution but to bring Niger to its knees and humiliate its people.

Thousands of men have gathered in Niamey, Niger’s capital, to register for a volunteer force in preparation for a possible invasion. However, overcrowding has delayed the registration process. Regional efforts to reverse the coup have gained support from the US and France, who maintain military bases in Niger as part of their counterterrorism operations against jihadist groups in the Sahel region.

While the coup in Niger mirrors recent takeovers in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, it also highlights the growing influence of Russia through its mercenary group, Wagner, in the wider Sahel region. Gen Tchiani warned that military intervention could exacerbate the existing Islamist insurgencies associated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group, emphasizing the importance of Niger’s defense and security forces in maintaining stability.

Gen Tchiani did not provide specific details regarding the handover of power but announced that the principles for the transition would be determined within 30 days through a “dialogue” organized by the coup leaders. Ecowas has yet to comment on the announcement, but it was confirmed that the mediators also met with President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since the coup.

As Niger navigates a path back to civilian governance, the commitment to a peaceful transition and resistance against external intervention plays a pivotal role in determining the future stability of the country and the wider Sahel region.