Niger’s Junta Terminates Cooperation with France in Security and Defense

Niger’s military junta announced late Thursday that it has made the decision to end cooperation agreements with France in the field of security and defense. This move comes as a significant development in the relationship between the two countries and raises questions about the future presence of French troops in Niger.

France has had a strong military presence in Niger, with between 1,000 and 1,500 troops stationed in the country. Niger has played a crucial role in the fight against Islamist militants affiliated with “Islamic State” and al-Qaeda in the Sahel region. With France withdrawing from neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso after military coups, the government of former Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was one of France’s last remaining strategic allies in the region.

It is currently uncertain when French forces will begin withdrawing from Niger, as the French general staff has stated that it only recognizes the authority of President Bazoum. Counterterrorism operations conducted by the French, under the command of the Nigerien General Staff, have been suspended since the coup led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani on July 26.

In addition to ending cooperation with France, the military junta has also taken steps to restrict freedom of expression by blocking French international news broadcasters France 24 and Radio France Internationale. This action has been condemned by the French Foreign Ministry, which emphasized its commitment to the protection of journalists and freedom of the press.

Meanwhile, protests against France and in support of the coup continue in Niger. Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Niamey, holding anti-France posters and waving Russian flags. Chants of “Down with France” and expressions of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin filled the air. However, a close ally of the ousted Nigerien president, Tahirou Ibrahim Garka, believes that these protests are orchestrated by the military and do not reflect the sentiments of the majority of Nigeriens.

The situation in Niger remains tense, with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressing its readiness to intervene if President Bazoum is not reinstated by Sunday. The junta in Niger has warned of an immediate response to any aggression from West African countries. Senegal has already stated its willingness to send troops to support ECOWAS in case of a military intervention.

In conclusion, the termination of cooperation between Niger’s junta and France in security and defense marks a significant shift in the geopolitical dynamics of the Sahel region. The fate of French troops in Niger and the potential for further escalation remain uncertain, while protests and international pressure continue to mount. The coming days will be critical in determining the future course of events in Niger.