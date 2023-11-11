New article: The Complex Dynamics of Instability in West Africa

A recent wave of military coups in West Africa has raised questions about the underlying causes and potential culprits for the region’s instability. While some may point fingers at France and its colonial legacy, it is important to consider the intricate dynamics at play.

The historical context cannot be ignored. Many of the countries experiencing coups, such as Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, and Chad, were former French colonies. The legacy of French colonialism has undoubtedly shaped the political and economic structures in these nations. However, it would be oversimplifying the issue to solely blame France for the current instability.

The grievances voiced by coup plotters against France are compelling, but it is essential to look beyond the rhetoric. Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, the prime minister appointed by Mali’s military junta, launched a scathing attack on France, accusing it of neocolonialism and betrayal. Similar sentiments have emerged in Burkina Faso and Niger. These accusations have historical validity, given France’s history of political and economic interference in its former colonies.

French colonial rule established extractive political systems and resorted to repressive strategies to maintain control. Francophone states in West Africa still use the CFA franc, which is tied to the euro and guaranteed by France. Additionally, defense agreements have seen France intervene militarily to support unpopular leaders, leading to the consolidation of corrupt regimes. These actions have undoubtedly contributed to the challenges faced by these nations in their journey toward democracy and development.

But France is not alone in its propensity to support authoritarian leaders abroad. During the Cold War, the United Kingdom and the United States also established alliances with dictators in exchange for loyalty. Moreover, the strong relationship between coups and former colonial powers has not been limited to Francophone states. British rule in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Sudan also saw numerous coup attempts.

While the legacy of Françafrique may have played a role in the current situation, it is crucial to recognize the wider context. Unprecedented levels of insecurity in West Africa, fueled by armed groups, violent extremists, and criminal networks, have undermined public confidence in civilian governments. This has provided fertile ground for military leaders to exploit popular anger and frustration, leading to the recent coups.

Each coup has been driven by specific domestic factors, highlighting the agency of African political and military leaders. Extremist forces entering Mali after the collapse of the Libyan state, allegations of election manipulation by the president in Mali, and President Bazoum’s proposed military high command reforms in Niger all contributed to the volatile environment that culminated in coups.

It is crucial to adopt a nuanced understanding of the intricate dynamics shaping instability in West Africa. While acknowledging the historical legacy and contributions of former colonial powers, we must also consider the complex web of domestic and regional factors that propel these crises. West African nations face multifaceted challenges that require comprehensive solutions involving both internal and external actors.

