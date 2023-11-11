New Developments in Niger: Ecowas Approves Armed Intervention

In a groundbreaking decision, West African nations have given the green light to armed intervention in Niger, aimed at restoring constitutional order after a recent coup. The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), in a meeting attended by regional leaders, has approved the deployment of a standby military force to address the crisis. While the specifics of the force have not been disclosed, the approval marks a significant step towards resolving the political turmoil in Niger.

Historically, Ecowas has intervened in African countries to restore constitutional order, and Niger is no exception. President Alassane Ouattara of the Ivory Coast emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that Ecowas cannot tolerate the coup in Niger. Nigeria, Benin, and the Ivory Coast have pledged their support, with the Ivory Coast offering to contribute a battalion of 850 to 1,100 men. The exact composition and action plan of the force are yet to be announced.

Ecowas President Omar Touray confirmed the decision to deploy the standby force, noting the importance of restoring constitutional order in Niger. However, he did not provide specific details about the force or its intended operations. Negotiations with the junta have proven challenging, as they are unwilling to engage directly with Ecowas. In light of this, the regional bloc is now considering alternative measures to press for a peaceful transition of power.

The international community has also expressed concerns about the situation in Niger. The United States and the United Nations are particularly worried about the health and safety of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest for over two weeks. Both countries have military bases in Niger as part of their efforts to combat jihadist groups in the region. Additionally, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has raised concerns about Russia’s Wagner mercenary group taking advantage of the instability in Niger.

As tensions mount, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, while initially considering the use of force as a last resort, aims to exhaust all diplomatic options before resorting to military intervention. The leaders of the coup have warned of defending themselves against any intervention, further complicating the situation.

Key Facts:

– West African nations have approved armed intervention in Niger to restore constitutional order.

– Ecowas is deploying a standby military force, although details about its composition and action plan have not been disclosed.

– The Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Benin have pledged support for the intervention.

– Negotiations with the junta have proved challenging, as they are unwilling to engage directly with Ecowas.

– Concerns about the health and safety of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum have been raised by the US and UN.

– Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu is considering the use of force as a last resort, but diplomatic options will be exhausted first.