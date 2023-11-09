Residents of Niger Prepare to Defend Against Potential ECOWAS Intervention

Amidst ongoing political instability in Niger, residents of the capital city Niamey are expressing their readiness to fight back against a potential military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). A delegation of regional representatives landed in Niger on Saturday in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with the mutinous soldiers who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum last month. This comes after the bloc’s military chiefs expressed their readiness to intervene and reinstate the deposed president.

In response to the potential intervention, thousands of individuals have lined up outside the main stadium in Niamey to volunteer as fighters and offer support to the military government if needed. The prevalent sentiment among the residents is resistance against any external interference. Chants in favor of the military leaders and against ECOWAS and former colonial ruler France echoed through the streets of the capital.

While ECOWAS has threatened military action to restore democratic rule in Niger, conflict analysts argue that the mutinous soldiers have solidified their control and appointed loyal commanders. They also note that ECOWAS lacks experience with military operations in hostile territories and would have no local support if they were to intervene. This presents the possibility of worsened instability and even a failed state, similar to the situation in Sudan.

In addition to the political turmoil, Niger is also grappling with severe humanitarian challenges. Before the coup, millions of people faced food insecurity, and hundreds of thousands were internally displaced. Economic and travel sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, coupled with deteriorating security, are expected to have dire consequences for the population.

Niger was previously seen as a democratic stronghold in the fight against terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIS. However, since the coup, suspended military operations and a distracted Nigerien army have allowed these fighters to take advantage of the situation. Recent attacks against Niger’s army and civilians highlight the urgent need for a speedy and inclusive transition to protect civilians and restore stability.

Ultimately, the residents of Niger and their international partners must reflect on the reasons behind the faltering democracy in the country and work towards a viable long-term solution.