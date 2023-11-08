The Impact of Niger’s Airspace Closure on African Flights

The recent closure of Niger’s airspace by its military government has caused significant disruptions in air travel across the African continent. European carriers, in particular, have been heavily affected, with numerous flights being suspended or re-routed. This has resulted in longer flight times and increased travel difficulties in the region.

Niger’s military government, currently in power after ousting President Mohamed Bazoum, has ignored a deadline set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reinstate the ousted president. As a result, the country now faces the threat of military intervention from ECOWAS. In anticipation of this response, Niger’s military government closed its airspace, further intensifying the already turbulent situation.

The closure of Niger’s airspace has had ripple effects beyond the country itself. It has added to the existing geopolitical disruptions faced by African airspace, joining countries like Libya and Sudan. Flights now have to take detours of up to 1,000km (620 miles), significantly increasing travel times and logistics for airlines.

Tracking service Flightradar24 has highlighted the extent of the impact, stating that the closure of Niger’s airspace has widened the area over which most commercial flights between Europe and southern Africa cannot fly. Air France, for example, has suspended flights to and from Burkina Faso and Mali, with longer flight times expected in the West African region. Other airlines, such as British Airways, Lufthansa, and Brussels Airlines, have also reported longer flight times for rerouted flights.

Despite these disruptions, aviation analysts suggest that the overall impact on airlines may be limited, given the relatively few air connections within Africa. While routes from Europe to Nigeria and South Africa, as well as those from the Gulf to Ethiopia and West Africa, may experience challenges, alternative routes can be found.

As airlines work to navigate these challenges and minimize disruptions, they are also taking steps to support affected customers. British Airways, for example, has apologized to affected passengers and is working diligently to get them back on track as quickly as possible.

In conclusion, the closure of Niger’s airspace has had a profound impact on air travel within Africa. While disruptions and longer flight times are being experienced, the airline industry is resourcefully adapting to find alternative routes and minimize inconveniences for passengers. The situation serves as a reminder of the wider geopolitical complexities that can affect airline operations and the resilience of the industry in finding solutions.