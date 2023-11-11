New Perspectives on the Niger Coup and France’s Relationship with Former Colonies

One cannot ignore the recent military coup in Niger, which adds to a series of similar incidents in West Africa. Over the past few years, governments in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and now Niger have been overthrown by the military, leading to political instability throughout the region. This, in turn, has shed light on the complex and sometimes tumultuous relationship between France, the former colonial power, and its former colonies.

France has had a long-standing history in West Africa, where it held colonial power until 1960. Since gaining independence, these countries have maintained trade relations and military cooperation with France. However, these relationships have often been marred by tensions and challenges, which now seem to be reaching new heights.

Niger, like its neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso, faces numerous challenges, including widespread poverty and the threat of jihadi terrorist groups along its borders. France withdrew its troops from Mali in 2022 and Burkina Faso in 2023 following military coups in those countries. The recent change in leadership in Niger raises concerns that France may once again reconsider its military presence in the region.

To better understand the motivations behind these military coups and the support they receive from some sectors of the local populations, FRANCE 24 spoke to Gilles Yabi, the founder and CEO of West African think tank WATHI. According to Yabi, the motivations of protesters in Niger, as well as in Burkina Faso and Mali, are diverse. While some oppose the current government and its party, others may genuinely believe that a military intervention is in the country’s best interest.

Critics question whether these coups are a rejection of the democratic process. However, it is important to note that the democratic systems in place in West African countries often fall short of their intended goals. Despite having democratic constitutions, the reality of politics in these countries often fails to reflect the principles of democracy. Issues such as flawed elections, the use of legal procedures to suppress opposition, corruption, and wealth gaps erode trust in the democratic process. However, these criticisms do not undermine the core principle of democracy itself, which is government by the people for the people.

Ironically, the failure to build strong states and effective institutions since gaining independence from colonial rule contributes to the justification for military takeovers. When governments are unable to provide security and stability, as was the case in Burkina Faso, the military’s promise to restore order may find support among a significant portion of the population. However, it is important to acknowledge that soldiers are not trained to govern countries, and there is no guarantee that they will be better representatives of the people’s interests than elected leaders.

The recent coup in Niger and the ongoing political upheaval in West Africa highlight the complex dynamics between former colonies and their former colonial powers. It emphasizes the need for these countries to address the root causes of political instability and work towards building strong institutions that can effectively serve their populations.

(Source: [FRANCE 24](https://www.france24.com))