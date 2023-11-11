The Niger Coup and Growing Tensions: A Developing Crisis Brings Uncertainty to West Africa

Summary:

Hundreds of protestors affiliated with the recent coup in Niger gathered outside a French army base in the capital city of Niamey, expressing their dissent towards foreign powers. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has initiated plans to activate a standby force in response to the military takeover, sparking concerns of further conflict in a region marked by political turmoil. Former colonial power France and ECOWAS have become focal points for demonstrators’ frustration, while the presence of Russian influence adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

The recent events unfolding in Niger present a striking illustration of the ongoing unrest that has plagued West Africa in recent years. While hundreds of protestors rallied outside a French military installation in Niamey, a significant development was also taking place at the regional level. ECOWAS, a prominent economic community in West Africa, authorized the deployment of a standby force, signaling a potential military intervention to reinstate civilian rule in Niger. This decision raises questions about the deepening conflict and the diminishing influence of Western powers in the region, further complicated by the growing presence of Russia.

The protest outside the French army base underscores the resentment towards France, the former colonial power in Niger. This sentiment has intensified as French forces were expelled from nearby Mali and Burkina Faso in the aftermath of coups in those countries. Amidst demonstrations, one sign boldly proclaimed, “Long live Russia,” highlighting the shifting dynamics and changing allegiances on the ground. Anti-French sentiments and criticisms directed at ECOWAS were prevalent, reflecting a broader sentiment among the local population.

Since the coup on July 26th, many Nigeriens have expressed their support for the military leadership, echoing similar scenes witnessed in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso during their respective political upheavals between 2020 and 2022. These gatherings have become platforms for denouncing Western powers and praising Russia. A protestor named Salamatou Hima articulated the prevailing sentiment, saying, “I am here to demand the departure of French forces. We are a sovereign nation with the right to demand what is in our best interest.”

In response to the crisis, ECOWAS has taken steps to prepare regional troops for potential intervention. Army chiefs from West African nations are expected to convene in the coming days to discuss the specifics of this operation. However, the assembly process, the scale of the force, and the likelihood of an actual invasion remain uncertain. Russia’s foreign ministry expressed support for ECOWAS’ mediation efforts but cautioned against any military intervention, fearing a protracted conflict and destabilization in the Sahara-Sahel region.

ECOWAS maintains that all options are on the table, and they still aspire to resolve the Niger crisis peacefully. Security analysts, however, suggest that assembling an ECOWAS force could take weeks or longer, leaving room for potential negotiations. Ivory Coast has taken the lead in committing troops, with President Alassane Ouattara announcing the contribution of a battalion consisting of 850 soldiers. Benin and Sierra Leone have also pledged to contribute troops, albeit without disclosing the specific numbers. Senegal declared its willingness to participate in the event of an intervention, while other ECOWAS member states, including Nigeria, have remained tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, neighboring countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso, which are currently under military governments, have voiced their support for the new junta in Niger. The response of the military leaders in Niger to ECOWAS’ decision remains uncertain, as they have rejected calls for dialogue from the international community. Interestingly, an internal political movement formed in opposition to the coup has aligned itself with ECOWAS’ military response, emphasizing its willingness to assist.

The international community has expressed growing concerns about the condition of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum’s detention. The African Union, the European Union, the United States, and the United Nations have all expressed anxiety over the situation, with the UN Commissioner for Human Rights warning that the conditions may violate international human rights standards. Reports from Human Rights Watch indicate deteriorating conditions and alleged mistreatment of Bazoum’s family. However, the veracity of these claims could not be independently verified.

The Niger coup and its subsequent ripple effects extend beyond the country’s borders. As one of the world’s poorest nations but a valuable partner in the fight against Islamist militants in the Sahel region, Niger’s instability has attracted significant international attention. The presence of U.S., French, German, and Italian troops in Niger further accentuates the regional implications, as these foreign forces contribute to counterterrorism efforts against local affiliates of al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

