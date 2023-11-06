Nigeria’s President Takes Stand Against Coup in Niger

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has swiftly responded to the recent coup in Niger, viewing it as a crucial test for democracy in West Africa. As the current chairman of regional bloc Ecowas, Tinubu faces a significant foreign policy challenge with the military takeover in Niger, a valuable ally in the fight against militant Islamists in the region.

Tinubu has been vocal about the need to strengthen Ecowas’ regional force to prevent further coups and combat the growing threat of militancy. In an urgent move, he convened a summit of West African leaders at his presidential villa to address the situation. The regional bloc issued an ultimatum to Niger’s junta, demanding the return of power to the elected president within one week or face intervention to restore constitutional order, including the possible use of force.

This coup holds direct implications for Nigeria, as the two countries share a long border and have strong cultural and trade ties. Both nations have dealt with attacks from militant Islamist group Boko Haram, with a joint military force working to counter them. It is crucial to maintain stability in the region, considering the presence of global powers like the UK, US, and France who have military bases in Niger.

Furthermore, Niger is a significant producer of uranium, and there is a concern that this valuable resource could fall into the wrong hands amidst the rise of militant Islamists and expanding foreign influences. Mali and Burkina Faso, after their own coups, demonstrated a shift towards Russia, and there are indications that a similar scenario could unfold in Niger.

While Ecowas has intervened in several countries in the past, deploying troops to restore peace and stability, the question arises whether the bloc has the military capability to intervene in Niger, especially given the security challenges faced by member countries like Nigeria. A diplomatic resolution to the crisis is preferable to prevent further escalation and collateral damage.

Additionally, the safety of Niger’s ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently held captive by the junta, remains a concern. Analysts speculate that he could become a “bargaining chip” in any potential military confrontation.

President Tinubu’s determination to uphold democracy and stability in the West African region highlights the importance of addressing the coup in Niger. His swift response demonstrates his commitment to democratic values and his role as a key leader in the fight against militancy and political instability in the region.