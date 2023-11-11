Niger: Unraveling the Web of Disinformation

In the aftermath of the July 26 coup, Niger has become a hub of disinformation, showcasing the power and reach of falsehoods in the troubled Sahel region. This surge in misleading information comes at a time when West African nations are grappling with how to respond to the political crisis. False rumors, manipulated audio clips, and misleading videos have flooded social media platforms, either supporting or discrediting the coup leaders who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

One such misleading video went viral, allegedly showing a pro-Bazoum rally in Niger’s capital, Niamey, on August 6. However, further investigation revealed that the clip was actually filmed on the day of the president’s removal from power. Another video depicted Niger’s deposed finance minister crying after receiving an ultimatum from the coup leaders. However, this footage, which circulated widely, was from 2021 and showcased Niger’s former Justice Minister expressing gratitude to ex-President Mahamadou Issoufou.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the possibility of intervention from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reverse the coup, reports of foreign interference have heightened. Misleading claims about French fighter jets landing in Senegal to support ECOWAS intervention, as well as Russian mercenary group Wagner and Burkinabe troops arriving in Niger to support the new leaders, have emerged. These reports only add to the complexity of the situation.

The coup in Niger has now made the country the third Sahel nation, along with Mali and Burkina Faso, to experience political upheaval in recent years. This crisis has intensified anti-French sentiment in Niger, as the new military leaders have garnered support from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, both of which have shifted their allegiances towards closer ties with Moscow rather than Paris.

While disinformation campaigns exist in post-coup Niger, analysts suggest that they do not appear to be as organized or widespread as those seen in other African countries. Nevertheless, supporters of the coup have utilized the threat of conflict with ECOWAS, particularly Nigeria and France, to mobilize support both online and on the ground. The popularity of anti-imperialist and anti-Western views in the region has made this tactic relatively effective.

The spread of disinformation in Niger replicates a pattern observed across the continent, with encrypted platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp serving as initial sources before content is shared on other social media apps. Additionally, the promotion of false claims about Niger can be traced back to anti-French and pro-Russian accounts that also disseminate propaganda about Mali and Burkina Faso. One prominent actor in this ecosystem is the Pan-African Group for Trade and Investment (GPCI), a media firm associated with pro-Russian interests.

The GPCI operates a vast network of websites and Facebook pages dedicated to spreading disinformation and fueling tensions. For instance, it has alleged France’s involvement in plots to destabilize Niger and arm terrorists. The GPCI is not the only actor involved, as the pan-Africanist TV channel, Afrique Media, has also played a role in propagating disinformation. Afrique Media has partnered with Russia Today and consistently reports on Wagner operations in Africa.

Disinformation is not solely the product of foreign influences; local actors also contribute to the spread of false narratives. The sentiment against France existed even prior to Russia’s involvement, making Moscow’s exploitation of this sentiment much easier. Additionally, some analysts believe that pan-African activists leverage their alliance with Russia to advance personal agendas, including political ambitions.

As disinformation continues to muddy the information landscape in Niger, it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and critically evaluate the content they encounter. By doing so, they can help counter the negative effects of falsehoods and contribute to a more informed and resilient society.

