Niger Severs Ties with French Media Amid Ongoing Pro-Coup Demonstrations

In a surprising turn of events, Niger’s junta announced on Thursday that it would be terminating cooperation agreements with France in the realm of security and defense. This decision comes as protests supporting the military coup continue to escalate in the country. Between 1,000 and 1,500 French troops are currently stationed in Niger, as the nation plays a crucial role in the fight against Islamist militants tied to “Islamic State” and al-Qaeda.

Following France’s withdrawal from Mali and Burkina Faso after their own military coups, the government of President Mohamed Bazoum, who was recently overthrown, stood as one of France’s last remaining allies in the Sahel region. However, it remains uncertain when, or if, French forces will begin to withdraw from Niger. The French general staff in Paris has made it clear that they do not recognize any authority other than that of Bazoum.

Since the coup led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani on July 26, counterterrorism operations conducted by French troops, who are under the command of the Nigerien General Staff, have been suspended.

Furthermore, in a significant move, the military junta also blocked French international news broadcasters France 24 and Radio France Internationale. The decision to block these broadcasters was reportedly made by the new military authorities. The French Foreign Ministry has condemned this act and reaffirmed their commitment to freedom of expression, the press, and the protection of journalists.

As the protests in favor of the coup continue, thousands of individuals gathered in Niamey on Niger’s Independence Day. They held anti-France posters and waved Russian flags, with many chanting slogans against France. Tahirou Ibrahim Garka, a former public figure and close ally of the ousted Nigerien president, believes that these protests do not represent the majority sentiment of the Nigerien people. He asserts that the majority of the participants are actually military personnel dressed in civilian clothing.

In light of these ongoing demonstrations, France had previously requested that Nigerien authorities ensure the safety of the French Embassy, which was attacked by protesters last week. Garka commented that those protesting against France have made a grave error, as the issue at hand is not about France but rather about their own country. He stressed that the coup was carried out by a group of individuals who are holding the democratically elected president hostage.

In addition to the protests in Niamey, hundreds of coup supporters took to the streets in Agadez and Filingue, the hometown of junta leader General Tchiani.

Amidst these developments, a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has arrived in Niamey. ECOWAS has stated that it may intervene if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated by Sunday, although military action is being considered a last resort. In response, Niger’s junta has issued a warning, stating that it will respond immediately to any form of aggression from West African countries.

Senegal has also confirmed that it will deploy soldiers if ECOWAS decides to intervene militarily in Niger. Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall has referred to the coup in Niger, as well as those in Burkina Faso and Mali, as “one coup too many” and has highlighted the pro-Russia sentiment behind these military takeovers.

All in all, Niger finds itself in a precarious position as it navigates the aftermath of the coup, ongoing protests, and the strained relationship with France. The actions and decisions made in the coming days will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the nation’s future.