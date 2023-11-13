The Impact of Franc Zone and Neocolonialism on Niger’s Economy: A Fresh Perspective

Niger, the latest country to experience a coup in the Sahel region, stands at the forefront of a growing anti-Western sentiment sweeping across former French colonies. While terrorism and underdevelopment have been cited as major concerns leading to these coups, one common factor remains: the influence of France. As the third country to suffer a recent military takeover, Niger brings to light the long-standing neocolonial control exerted by France over its former colonies.

A crucial aspect of this control is France’s manipulation of currency. Before decolonization, Western powers often imposed monetary subservience on their colonies by introducing currencies issued and controlled by the imperial centers. Unlike other colonial empires, France managed to retain its monetary empire even after the independence of African colonies. The CFA franc, the colonial currency, continues to be used by 14 countries in Central and Western Africa, including Niger. This currency system allows France to maintain economic, financial, and political dominance over its former colonies.

The CFA franc has faced resistance and attempts to abandon it, but few have succeeded. France used various tactics, including intimidation, destabilization campaigns, and even political interventions, to discourage countries from leaving the CFA system. As a result, this monetary imperialism hinders the economic development of African nations and keeps them subservient to France.

Niger, rich in natural resources, particularly uranium, is a striking example of this unequal relationship. Despite being France’s largest supplier of uranium, the majority of Nigeriens lack access to modern electricity services, and a significant portion of the population lives in extreme poverty. France’s Atomic Energy Commission and two French companies own 85% of the company operating Niger’s uranium industry, while only 15% belongs to Niger’s government.

The impact of the CFA franc on Niger is echoed throughout the Sahel region. Out of the ten countries with the lowest Human Development Index, five are part of the franc zone, including the three affected by recent coups. The lack of monetary and economic sovereignty under the CFA system perpetuates the systematic exploitation of resources and exacerbates underdevelopment in the Sahel.

France’s control extends beyond the economic realm. Niger serves as France’s primary Sahelian military base, hosting a significant number of French soldiers. Additionally, the country is home to a substantial contingent of US troops operating under the United States Africa Command. Despite the massive foreign military presence, security in Niger and neighboring countries has deteriorated, contributing to worsening economic prospects.

Unsurprisingly, the new military governments in these countries have directed their frustration towards France. Military leaders in Mali and Burkina Faso have expelled French troops and taken steps to reduce French influence. This can be seen as part of a larger movement striving for economic sovereignty and independence, completing the decolonization process that began in the mid-20th century.

In conclusion, the impact of the Franc Zone and neocolonialism on Niger’s economy and the Sahel region cannot be overlooked. The CFA franc serves as a tool for France to maintain dominance over its former colonies, hindering economic progress and perpetuating underdevelopment. The exploitation of resources and the presence of foreign military forces further contribute to the unrest in the region. As new military governments emerge, the call for economic sovereignty grows stronger, marking a new chapter in Africa’s quest for independence.

