Nicaragua’s Miss Universe: A Symbol of Resilience Amidst Repression

Nicaragua has found its newest symbol of hope and defiance in Sheynnis Palacios, who recently made history as the first Miss Universe from Central America. Her victory in the renowned competition brought temporary respite for a nation plagued by political unrest and authoritarian rule under President Daniel Ortega’s regime.

Palacios, hailing from a humble background, captured the hearts of many Nicaraguans with her inspiring journey. Her family sold buñuelos, a type of fried dough balls, to finance her education. However, it was her involvement in the mass protests of 2018 that truly resonated with the people. Palacios became a symbol of resistance against Ortega’s repressive regime, sparking joyous celebrations on the streets of Managua.

The 2018 protests, aimed at toppling President Ortega, lasted for three months before being brutally suppressed, resulting in the loss of over 320 lives. Despite the risks associated with publicly aligning herself against the government, Palacios courageously participated in the demonstrations, a fact that became widely known when pictures of her from that time went viral prior to the Miss Universe competition.

The significance of Palacios’s victory was not lost on Nicaraguans. Some interpreted her attire during the competition, a white dress paired with a blue cape, as a subtle homage to the banned national flag that symbolized the spirit of resistance in the aftermath of the protests.

While Palacios refrained from making overtly political statements during the pageant, her dedication of the crown to “the girls of the world, the girl inside me … and the more than 6 million people of my country” struck a chord with Nicaraguans yearning for change.

The government’s response to Palacios’s success highlighted their unease regarding her newfound prominence. Initially, the regime offered a hesitant congratulatory message, lacking the customary signatures of President Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. Murillo subsequently released a broadcast denouncing individuals planning “manufactured provocations” under the pretext of celebrating Palacios’s victory, revealing the government’s paranoia over any challenge to their authority.

Further evidence of the regime’s apprehension came in the form of their attempts to suppress support for Palacios. They detained a TikToker who defended her against official criticism and forced two artists to erase a mural dedicated to her in the city of Estelí.

The fate of Palacios upon her return to Nicaragua remains uncertain, given the ban imposed by the regime on the director of the Miss Nicaragua franchise, Karen Celebertti. The escalating repression and intimidation tactics utilized by President Ortega’s government have led to the disappearance of Celebertti’s husband and son, adding to the growing concerns about the state of civic and public life in Nicaragua.

Since the 2018 protests, Nicaragua has witnessed a heightened slide towards authoritarianism. Human rights violations have become rampant, including the revocation of nationality from over 300 individuals, the closure of numerous NGOs, and the continued detention of more than 80 political prisoners.

The Catholic Church, labeled a promoter of coup attempts in 2018, has also faced persecution. Institutions like the Universidad Centroamericana, attended by Palacios, have been targeted and shut down under baseless accusations of terrorism.

The dire situation has fueled mass emigration, with approximately 600,000 Nicaraguans leaving the country, seeking refuge in the United States and Costa Rica. Nicaragua’s recent withdrawal from the Organization of American States reflects its disregard for international criticism and further isolates the nation from the global community.

As Sheynnis Palacios assumes her role as Nicaragua’s Miss Universe, she stands as a beacon of hope amidst the darkness of repression and political turmoil. Her unwavering resilience inspires Nicaraguans to continue their fight for freedom, even in the face of a government that seeks to silence dissent and erase the spirit of defiance.

