Nicaragua’s Miss Universe Sparks Defiance and Hope Amidst Repression

In a moment of triumph, Sheynnis Palacios, a 23-year-old from Nicaragua, won the Miss Universe title in a competition held in El Salvador. Palacios’s victory brought a glimmer of hope to a country ridden with political turmoil and repression under President Daniel Ortega’s regime. Her backstory struck a chord with many Nicaraguans, as she comes from a humble background and rose above adversity to achieve her dreams.

Palacios’s journey to success is one of resilience and determination. Born into a low-income family, she relied on the sale of fried dough balls, known as buñuelos, to support her education. Her participation in the mass protests against the Ortega regime in 2018 further endeared her to the people. Photos of Palacios from the demonstrations went viral, making her a symbol of hope and defiance against the authoritarian government.

The 2018 protests, aimed at toppling President Ortega, lasted for three months until they were brutally suppressed, resulting in the deaths of over 320 individuals. Nicaragua has since deteriorated into a police state, with limited freedoms and increasing repression. The Miss Universe pageant became a platform for Palacios to subtly voice her support for the people of Nicaragua. While her attire, featuring a white dress and a blue cape, bore resemblance to the banned national flag, her words were carefully chosen. She dedicated her crown to “the girls of the world, the girl inside me, and the more than 6 million people of my country.”

Palacios’s victory sparked a rare outpouring of joy in Nicaragua. Despite efforts by the regime to suppress celebrations, people took to the streets with their national flags, singing the national anthem. The government’s response was mixed, navigating between congratulations and criticism. While an initial message congratulating Palacios was released, President Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, notably did not sign it. Murillo later expressed her concerns about “manufactured provocations” under the guise of Miss Universe celebrations, and the government targeted individuals who defended Palacios against official criticism.

The future remains uncertain for Palacios. The regime’s ban on the director of the Miss Nicaragua franchise and the reported disappearance of her husband and son raise questions about her potential return to Nicaragua. President Ortega’s fear of dissent and his regime’s paranoia have contributed to the erosion of freedoms and liberties in the country. Over 300 people have been stripped of their nationality, NGOs have been shut down, and more than 80 political prisoners remain behind bars. The Catholic church has also faced persecution, and institutions labeled as “centers of terrorism” have been forcibly closed.

Since 2018, thousands of Nicaraguans have fled the country seeking refuge abroad. Nicaragua’s withdrawal from the Organisation of American States, following allegations of human rights violations, has further isolated the country. The situation has led human rights organizations to compare Nicaragua to a “North Korea of our continent.” The resilience and defiance demonstrated by Sheynnis Palacios provide a glimmer of hope amidst ongoing repression, encouraging the Nicaraguan people to continue their fight for freedom and rights.

