Nicaragua Challenges Beauty Queen’s Activism, Accuses Miss Universe Officials of Conspiracy

In a surprising turn of events, Nicaragua’s government has targeted the country’s Miss Universe franchise, accusing the family that runs it of conspiring against the nation. The controversy arose after Sheynnis Palacios, a 23-year-old Nicaraguan beauty queen, won the Miss Universe pageant. Despite initial praise for her victory, photos surfaced showing Palacios participating in anti-government protests in 2018, leading to concerns from the ruling regime.

The government’s attack on the Miss Universe franchise reflects a growing sense of paranoia and fear within Nicaragua’s leadership as they attempt to suppress opposition voices. With the imprisonment of opposition leaders, crackdowns on news organizations, and the detainment of Catholic bishops and priests, the government is clearly determined to maintain control at any cost.

President Daniel Ortega’s government has been in power for decades, and Nicaragua remains one of the poorest and politically oppressed countries in the Western Hemisphere. The stifling of dissent and political turmoil have driven many Nicaraguans to seek asylum in the United States. In fact, according to a recent study, half of the population desires to emigrate.

While Sheynnis Palacios’s Miss Universe win was initially seen as a moment of national pride, it soon became a cause of concern for the government. The sight of people celebrating her victory and waving the flag, which has become a symbol of protest, triggered a response from the security forces. Karen Celebertti, the operator of the Miss Nicaragua franchise, was barred from returning to Nicaragua, and her husband and son were detained.

The government accuses Celebertti’s family of participating in the 2018 protests and maintaining contact with supporters of treason. According to the police, the Miss Nicaragua pageants were turned into “political ambushes” with the support of foreign agents. The family now faces charges such as organized crime and funding the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

In the midst of this controversy, Sheynnis Palacios, who now resides in New York, remains silent on Nicaragua’s politics. However, her background and appeal make her a potential threat to the government. Her humble upbringing and determination to pursue education through scholarships and selling buñuelos resonate with the people. Additionally, her strong Catholic faith, at a time when the Church in Nicaragua is under attack, further endears her to the public.

Despite international sanctions and condemnation, the Nicaraguan government has continued its oppressive tactics without significant consequences. The control it exercises over social and political life has resulted in the closure of numerous organizations and the accusation of foreign intervention. However, as the government tries to exert control over a beauty queen and even suppress artistic expressions of support, it remains unclear how successful these efforts will be.

While the government’s actions may be an attempt to maintain its grip on power, it is also indicative of the underlying fear and insecurity within its leadership. The growing discontent among Nicaraguans and the international community’s awareness of the situation suggest that change may be on the horizon, even if it doesn’t come from the beauty queen herself.

