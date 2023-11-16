A Significant Blow to the Activities of SFJ: NIA Seizes Properties Belonging to Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, September 23

In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken decisive action against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist based in Canada. The house and land owned by Pannu, who serves as the self-proclaimed General Counsel of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), have been confiscated by the NIA in Chandigarh and Amritsar.

The NIA Special Court in Mohali issued orders for the confiscation of these properties. Pannu’s 46-kanal agricultural land located in Khankot village, Amritsar, and his 1/4th share in house number 2033, Sector 15-C, Chandigarh, were previously under attachment as per the government’s orders in two separate cases.

Since 2019, Pannu has been on the radar of the NIA, which registered its first case against him at that time. The anti-terror agency has identified Pannu as a significant figure involved in promoting and carrying out acts of terrorism, spreading fear and terror not only in Punjab but also in other parts of the country through his threats and intimidating tactics.

The NIA Special Court issued non-bailable warrants for Pannu’s arrest on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender (PO)’ on November 29 last year.

According to NIA investigations, Pannu’s organization, SFJ, has been misusing the internet to radicalize vulnerable youth and incite them to commit terrorist acts.

These investigations have also revealed that Pannu holds a central position in SFJ, which the Indian Government declared an “unlawful association” on July 10, 2019.

Pannu, who was officially designated as an “individual terrorist” by the government on July 1, 2020, has actively been urging gangsters and youth in Punjab through social media to fight for Khalistan, an independent state, thereby challenging the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India.

Recently, Pannu attracted attention for openly threatening senior Indian diplomats and government officials in public forums. He even warned Canadian Hindus to leave the country, accusing them of adopting a “jingoistic approach” by supporting India.

Under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, the properties have now been seized. This action is a result of the case registered on April 5, 2020, under sections 120-B, 124-A, 153-A, 153-B, and 17, 18, and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Originally, the case was filed on October 19, 2018, at Police Station Sultanwind, Amritsar (City), under sections 124A, 153-A, 153-B, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. It was later transferred to the NIA. So far, a total of 10 individuals, including Pannu, have been charged in this case.

