NIA Seizes Properties of Khalistani Extremists Pannun and Nijjar in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken decisive action against individuals associated with the Khalistani separatist movement, in light of recent tensions between India and Canada. As part of this crackdown, the properties of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of Sikhs For Justice, have been confiscated. This move comes as a result of a court order, with a notice of property confiscation prominently displayed outside Pannun’s residence in Chandigarh.

In a parallel development, the NIA has also seized properties belonging to Hardeep Nijjar, a khalistani extremist who was tragically killed outside a Gurudwara in Canada’s Surrey back in June 2023. Nijjar had been identified as one of India’s most-wanted terrorists and had a substantial bounty on his head amounting to Rs 10 lakh.

It is important to note that the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) group, led by Gurpatwant Pannun, has been declared a banned organization due to its involvement in promoting separatist ideologies and supporting acts of terrorism in India. Pannun himself has emerged as one of the country’s most wanted Khalistani terrorists.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the Khalistani separatist movement?

A: The Khalistani separatist movement refers to the ideology and efforts by certain groups and individuals to establish an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, mainly in the Punjab region of India.

Q: Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

A: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is the chief of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a banned organization known for promoting Khalistani separatism and engaging in extremist activities.

Q: What is the National Investigation Agency (NIA)?

A: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is a central agency of the Indian government responsible for countering terrorism and other related crimes at the national level.

Q: What was the Canada-India row that led to this crackdown?

A: The Canada-India row refers to a diplomatic dispute between the two countries, resulting from Canada’s alleged interference in India’s internal affairs and its failure to curtail anti-India activities on its soil, including those related to Khalistani extremism.

Q: Why were the properties of Pannun and Nijjar confiscated?

A: The properties of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Nijjar were confiscated as part of the NIA’s efforts to curtail the activities of individuals involved in supporting Khalistani separatism and terrorism in India.

