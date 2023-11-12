New and Exciting Developments in Tropical Weather Patterns

Tropical Storm Franklin recently made landfall along the southern coast of the Dominican Republic, bringing heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding. According to the latest projections, Franklin is expected to strengthen into a strong Category 2 storm with winds of up to 105 mph by the weekend.

While Franklin poses no direct threat to Florida, it remains to be seen how quickly it will strengthen and where it will go. Current models suggest that Franklin may turn northwest and come within a few hundred miles of Bermuda, but this is still uncertain.

In addition to Franklin, forecasters are monitoring two other disturbances in the Atlantic basin. Invest 92L in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, while Invest 7, the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily, is likely to regenerate into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the coming days.

As we enter the peak of hurricane season, it is always important to stay prepared and informed. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak occurring around September 10. It is recommended to have a plan in place and download your local news app to stay updated on any tropical weather developments.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is a Category 2 storm?

A: A Category 2 storm is a strong hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 96-110 mph.

Q: What is a major hurricane?

A: A major hurricane is a storm that has maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Q: What is the peak of hurricane season?

A: The peak of hurricane season is on September 10, with the most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

Q: Should I be concerned about Tropical Storm Franklin?

A: While Franklin is not expected to directly impact Florida, it is always important to stay informed and prepared during hurricane season.

Sources:

– https://www.heraldtribune.com

– https://www.weather.gov