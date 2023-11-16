Potential Impact of Hurricane Tammy and the Impact of Rapidly Intensifying Storms

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring Hurricane Tammy, which is gaining strength and currently the only tropical disturbance in the Atlantic basin. With maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, Tammy has reached Category 2 status and could continue to strengthen before weakening later this week. While Tammy does not pose a direct threat to Florida, it is expected to generate ocean swells and breezy winds along the East Coast.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Otis made landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, as a powerful Category 5 storm with 165-mph winds. This rapid intensification of hurricanes has raised concerns among scientists, particularly for coastal communities. However, Otis is now weakening and bringing destructive winds and heavy rainfall to southern Mexico.

Despite being named after Oct. 17, Tammy has already become the Atlantic storm with the most hurricane days since 2020. It has traveled over 1,000 miles since its development on October 18 and its future path remains uncertain. While Bermuda can expect some rainfall, gusty winds, and rough surf, AccuWeather forecasters indicate a wide range of possibilities for Tammy’s trajectory.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has been above average, with 19 named storms so far, including an unnamed storm in January. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30. However, two names, Vince and Whitney, remain on the list.

For those concerned about the potential impact of hurricanes, it is important to note that the NHC cone represents the most likely path of the storm’s center. The full width of the storm and its impacts may extend beyond the cone. Additionally, spaghetti models, which illustrate various forecast tools and models, should be understood in the context that the NHC only uses the top-performing models for official forecasts.

As always, it is crucial for residents to stay informed and prepared. While Tammy may not directly affect Florida, it is essential to monitor the tropics and heed any watches or warnings issued. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season occurs on September 10, with the most active period spanning from mid-August to mid-October. Remember to download your local weather app for regular updates on tropical weather conditions.

