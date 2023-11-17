The Path of Hurricane Lee and Its Potential Impact

As hurricane season reaches its peak, the National Hurricane Center is closely tracking Hurricane Lee along with Tropical Storm Margot and two other disturbances in the eastern Atlantic. With maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, Hurricane Lee has regained major hurricane strength, making it a significant concern for residents along the U.S. east coast and Bermuda.

While Hurricane Lee continues to grow in size, it is important to note that its path and strength are influenced by various factors. The combination of its slow movement and cooler waters can affect its future intensity. Lee’s large wind field and slow path have already stirred up cooler Atlantic waters that were previously affected by other hurricanes such as Franklin and Idalia.

The impact of Hurricane Lee is expected to extend along the U.S. East Coast, particularly affecting eastern New England and Canada as it tracks northward in the coming days. However, for areas like Florida, the outlook appears more favorable. Most spaghetti models project Hurricane Lee to remain well east of Florida, taking a northward bend without making direct landfall from Florida to North Carolina. While this is good news for these regions, it is still too early to determine the exact level of impact Lee will have along the coast. What can be expected, though, is dangerous levels of surf, rip currents, pounding waves, beach erosion, and even coastal flooding as Lee strengthens and slows down this week.

FAQ:

Q: What are spaghetti models?

A: Spaghetti models are an array of forecast tools and models used to predict the potential paths of tropical systems. However, not all models are equally reliable, and the National Hurricane Center relies on the top-performing models for their forecasts.

Q: What is rapid intensification?

A: Rapid intensification occurs when a tropical system’s sustained winds increase by 35 mph or more within a 24-hour period. Hurricane Lee experienced an extremely rare case of rapid intensification, as its winds more than doubled in just one day.

Q: What is the NHC cone?

A: The NHC cone represents the most likely path of the storm’s center, but it does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts. The center of the storm can travel outside the cone up to 33% of the time.

As Hurricane Lee continues its journey, it is crucial for coastal residents to stay informed and heed any warnings or evacuation orders issued by local authorities. Being prepared and taking necessary precautions can help mitigate the potential risks associated with this powerful hurricane. Stay safe and stay informed!

Source: [National Hurricane Center](https://www.nhc.noaa.gov)