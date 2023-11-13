Wab Kinew Makes History as Manitoba’s First Indigenous Premier

In a historic turn of events, Manitoba has elected its first-ever First Nations premier. Wab Kinew, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), secured a majority government with 34 out of 57 seats in the province’s electoral districts. This victory marks a significant milestone for both Kinew and the Indigenous community in Manitoba.

Kinew’s political journey began after a diverse career that included working as a television reporter, pursuing a passion for rap music, and serving as a university administrator. In 2016, he won a seat in the Manitoba legislature before assuming leadership of the NDP a year later. His commitment to social justice and equality resonated with voters, propelling him to this historic win.

As Manitoba’s new premier, Kinew will be responsible for leading a province with the highest proportion of Indigenous residents in Canada. This unique position presents both challenges and opportunities. Kinew’s First Nations ethnicity may bring added scrutiny on certain issues, such as the development of hydro-electricity, where some Indigenous communities have expressed concerns about land impact.

Despite these challenges, Kinew remains steadfast in his vision for Manitoba. He emphasizes the importance of collaboration with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while also advocating for his province’s interests. Kinew believes that Ottawa should recognize Manitoba’s reliance on hydro-electric power by taking into account its low emissions when charging carbon taxes.

In addition to environmental considerations, Kinew has also expressed his intention to address other critical issues facing Manitoba. He plans to advocate for a national healthcare strategy to prevent provinces from competing against each other for staffing, thus ensuring equitable access to healthcare services.

However, Kinew’s journey to leadership hasn’t been without its obstacles. The Conservative Party repeatedly highlighted his past misconduct during the campaign, aiming to undermine his credibility. Despite these attacks, Kinew remains resilient, labeling them as “desperate moves” and focusing on his commitment to serving the people of Manitoba.

His personal experiences and understanding of systemic issues faced by Indigenous peoples have shaped his political perspective. Kinew’s father, who suffered sexual assault while attending a residential school, instilled in him a deep desire to create a better future for all Canadians. He believes that his election as the first Indigenous premier of Manitoba is a testament to the progress that Canada has made.

While celebrating this milestone, Kinew acknowledges that there is still much work to be done. Indigenous communities continue to face higher levels of poverty and incarceration compared to other Canadians. Kinew is determined to tackle these inequalities head-on, using his newfound platform to advocate for social justice and meaningful change.

As Wab Kinew prepares to take office as Manitoba’s first Indigenous premier, the eyes of the nation will be on him. His victory represents not only a historic moment but also a symbol of progress in the ongoing journey towards reconciliation and equality in Canada.

