NewsClick: A Deep Dive into Funding and its Impact

In a recent development, the Delhi Police’s special cell has revealed that web portal NewsClick received a staggering amount of ₹28.29 crore between 2018 and 2021 from various entities linked to Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire accused of spreading Chinese propaganda. This revelation has raised questions about the portal’s credibility and its influence on public opinion.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, out of the total funding received by NewsClick, ₹27.51 crore came from a US-based entity known as the Justice and Education Fund. Additionally, ₹26.98 lakh came from GSPAN LLC, a US-registered firm, ₹49.31 lakh from Tricontinental Limited Inc, another US-based company, and ₹2.03 lakh from Centro Popular De Midas, a company based in Brazil.

During their investigation, the Delhi Police also discovered that NewsClick’s mother company, PPK Studio NewsClick Private Limited, transferred ₹20.53 lakhs to Gautam Navlakha, who is one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. This finding further adds to the concerns regarding the portal’s associations and its potential influence on sensitive cases.

The recent arrests of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty have also shed light on the allegations made against the portal. The Delhi Police’s special cell had registered a case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the raids conducted across five cities resulted in their apprehension.

It is worth mentioning that a 2021 investigation published in The New York Times had already implicated NewsClick as part of a global network that received funds for promoting Chinese propaganda. The report alleged that Neville Singham, the American millionaire, funded NewsClick and other outlets to disseminate Chinese government talking points.

These revelations have raised concerns about the integrity and independence of NewsClick as a media organization. Questions have been raised about the extent of Chinese influence and the impact it may have had on the portal’s news coverage. It is crucial for any media outlet to maintain editorial independence and uphold journalistic ethics, which becomes even more critical when dealing with sensitive issues.

In response to these allegations, NewsClick has denied all charges, stating that all funding received has been through legitimate channels and reported to the relevant authorities. However, the Delhi Police’s findings and the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate suggest otherwise.

The impact of foreign funding on media organizations is a matter of utmost importance, as it can sway public opinion and shape narratives. The role of money in influencing media content is a topic that warrants further examination and scrutiny.

As citizens, it is essential for us to be aware of the funding sources of media organizations and to hold them accountable for their actions. Transparency and ethical journalism are the pillars of a healthy democracy, and it is our responsibility to support and demand these standards from our news sources.

FAQs

Q: What is the total funding received by NewsClick?

A: NewsClick received ₹28.29 crore between 2018 and 2021.

Q: Who were the major funding entities?

A: The major funding entities were the Justice and Education Fund, GSPAN LLC, Tricontinental Limited Inc, and Centro Popular De Midas.

Q: What was the connection between NewsClick and Gautam Navlakha?

A: NewsClick’s mother company transferred ₹20.53 lakhs to Gautam Navlakha, one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Q: What are the allegations against NewsClick?

A: NewsClick has been accused of receiving funds for promoting Chinese propaganda and spreading Chinese government talking points.

Q: How has NewsClick responded to the allegations?

A: NewsClick has denied all charges and stated that all funding received has been through legitimate channels and reported to the relevant authorities.