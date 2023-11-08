Journalists Arrested in India for Alleged Pro-China Propaganda and Foreign Funding

Indian journalist Prabir Purkayastha, the founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, a prominent news website, was arrested on Tuesday under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and criminal conspiracy charges. He was accused of receiving foreign money to propagate pro-China propaganda. Alongside him, journalist Amit Chakravarty was also arrested in connection with the case.

The arrests followed raids on the offices of NewsClick and the homes of several journalists and writers associated with the website. The investigation focused on potential illegal foreign funding of the media company. As part of the raids, laptops and mobile phones were confiscated for further examination.

A home ministry official overseeing the raids stated that the search operation was aimed at identifying individuals involved in receiving overseas funds to run a media group with the primary objective of disseminating foreign propaganda. The crackdown came after a New York Times report claimed that NewsClick had received funds from an American millionaire known for funding the spread of “Chinese propaganda.” However, NewsClick vehemently denied these allegations.

The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime control agency, conducted the raids and initiated an investigation into suspected money laundering by NewsClick. More than a dozen homes of journalists and writers associated with the organization were searched, and the company’s office was sealed by the Delhi Police.

The arrests and raids have sparked concerns about media freedom and the suppression of dissenting voices. The Press Club of India organized a spontaneous protest meeting in response, and journalists’ bodies have resolved to continue protesting to defend media freedom.

It is imperative to strike a balance between investigating foreign funding in media organizations and protecting the integrity of independent journalism. India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has already fallen to 161st place, indicating a worrying trend of restricting press freedom. As the case unfolds, it is crucial to ensure transparency, uphold the rule of law, and safeguard the principles of a vibrant and free press.