FAQ: Everything you want to know about your trial subscription

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have full access to FT.com and all the benefits of our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. With Standard Digital, you can enjoy a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. Upgrade to Premium Digital to access our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters with in-depth reporting on key business themes. For a full comparison of Standard and Premium Digital, visit this link.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you don’t take any action at the end of your trial, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, giving you complete access for $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time before the trial ends. Just visit the “Settings & Account” section to make alterations according to your preferences. You can even choose to pay annually and save 20% while retaining premium access.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side. Your subscription will remain active until the end of your current billing period, ensuring you can continue to enjoy all the benefits until then.

What forms of payment can I use?

We support credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments, providing you with a range of convenient options to choose from when it comes to paying for your subscription.

