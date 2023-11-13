Israeli News Media Rebuts Claims of Prior Knowledge in Recent Hamas Attack

In a recent development, Israeli news outlets have categorically denied having any prior knowledge of the October 7 attack carried out by Hamas on Israel. The denials come after media advocacy group HonestReporting published an article questioning whether Palestinian photojournalists had tipped off the four outlets, namely Reuters, the Associated Press, CNN, and The New York Times, which had used their images.

Gil Hoffman, the executive director of HonestReporting, accepted the denials from the media organizations and expressed his relief. He clarified that his organization did not claim to have any evidence of prior knowledge by the news groups. Instead, they raised legitimate questions and found the answers provided by the media organizations to be satisfactory.

Reiterating their stance, Reuters, the AP, CNN, and The New York Times stated that they did not have any knowledge of the impending attack by Hamas. Reuters, for example, acquired photographs from two freelance photographers in Gaza who were present at the border on the morning of October 7. These photographers were not previously known to the news agency.

HonestReporting also distanced itself from the Israeli government’s accusations that were sparked by their article. They clarified that they did not make any absolute claims and only raised questions for discussion. The Israeli Foreign Ministry had described the use of the images by the news groups as a violation of journalistic ethics, while some Israeli officials made inflammatory comments.

Hoffman expressed shock at these comments and highlighted that HonestReporting did not make any firm statements regarding the journalists or their actions. The organization’s intention was to raise ethical questions, not to make accusations. It is important to note that HonestReporting is not a news organization but rather a charitable organization focused on combating ideological prejudice in journalism and the media as it relates to Israel.

Meanwhile, the international media coverage of the ongoing war against Hamas has shifted focus away from the events of October 7, when Hamas killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped 244 more, according to Israeli figures. In response, Hoffman believes that HonestReporting’s article has successfully brought the international discourse back to that critical event and shed light on the situation.

It is crucial to condemn any calls for violence or death threats directed at media workers. HonestReporting has unequivocally denounced such actions. The media organizations involved stand by their initial statements, denying prior knowledge of the Hamas attack. Despite the controversy, it is important to recognize the significance of upholding ethical standards in journalism and maintaining transparency in reporting.