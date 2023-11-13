Significant Reinforcements Arrive in Kosovo to Support Peacekeeping Mission

In a strategic move to enhance the Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeeping mission, the first contingent of two hundred British soldiers arrived in Kosovo on Friday, October 6, 2023. This deployment comes following the recent violent attack on Kosovo Police on September 24th, which sparked heightened tensions in the region.

The arrival of these soldiers from the esteemed 1st Battalion of the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment adds to the existing 400 UK troops already stationed in Kosovo. Additionally, the Romanian government has announced its decision to send around 100 additional troops to reinforce KFOR’s presence.

The increase in troop strength is a necessary and pragmatic measure to ensure that KFOR can effectively carry out its United Nations mandate. This mandate focuses on maintaining a safe and secure environment, as well as ensuring freedom of movement for all individuals in Kosovo. The decision to deploy the reinforcements was made in response to a request from NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and it has been fully endorsed by all Allies within the North Atlantic Council.

Since 1999, NATO has led the peacekeeping operation in Kosovo, in line with its responsibilities set out in United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. Currently, KFOR consists of over 4,500 troops, contributed by 27 NATO Allies and partner countries.

