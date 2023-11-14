Newborns in Gaza Hospital Face Dire Conditions Amidst Conflict

Premature babies at the largest hospital in Gaza are facing extreme conditions as they struggle to survive amidst ongoing conflict, according to the hospital director. Due to the impact of Israeli airstrikes and the depletion of available resources, Al-Shifa hospital is grappling with catastrophic circumstances.

In a desperate attempt to keep the newborns alive, staff at the hospital have resorted to wrapping the babies in foil and placing them next to hot water for warmth. The dire situation has arisen due to oxygen supplies running out and the urgent need to relocate the babies from the neonatal unit’s incubators.

Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the director of the hospital, has expressed deep concern over the lack of essential supplies such as water, food, and milk for both children and babies. He described the situation within the hospital as catastrophic.

The intense fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants has resulted in numerous deaths, including several children in the intensive care unit and nursery. The already impoverished and densely populated territory of Gaza has been further strained by non-stop bombardment and blockades.

Although the Israeli military denies firing at the hospital complex and rejects the suggestion that it is under siege, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. Hospital staff have been forced to move the babies from the incubators, leaving them vulnerable and in urgent need of assistance.

As the conflict rages on, the hospital finds itself overwhelmed with an influx of displaced people seeking shelter. With 7,000 displaced individuals and approximately 1,500 patients and medical staff, the hospital is struggling to provide necessary care in the face of limited resources.

The dire conditions extend beyond Al-Shifa hospital. Al-Quds Hospital, another major facility in Gaza City, has also been forced to cease operations due to the lack of available fuel and power. The depletion of essential supplies, including fuel, has only worsened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with vital services, such as hospitals and water systems, unable to function.

The impact of the blockade on Gaza has been devastating, with thousands losing their lives and critical infrastructure crumbling. The World Health Organization reports that Al-Shifa hospital has been without power for three days, rendering it unable to operate effectively.

The ongoing conflict has created an environment where basic medical care is a luxury. Operating rooms lie dormant, surgeries are impossible, and patients are left to rely on limited first aid. The desperate situation has forced medics to work by candlelight while rationing food.

As journalists struggle to report on the situation within the hospital, it becomes apparent that communication is severely hindered. The lack of internet access and intermittent cell lines further complicate efforts to shed light on the dire conditions faced by the newborns and patients in Al-Shifa hospital.

The urgent need for international assistance and a resolution to the conflict becomes increasingly apparent as innocent lives hang in the balance. Without essential supplies and vital resources, the chances of survival for these vulnerable newborns dwindle with each passing day.

