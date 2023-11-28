New Zealand’s Government Reverses Course on Smoking Ban

New Zealand’s new government, led by a right-wing coalition, has announced its intention to repeal a law that would have phased out tobacco sales over several decades. This move comes as a surprise, as the law was widely celebrated as a potential model for other countries to follow.

The law, which took effect this year, aimed to gradually introduce changes in cigarette sales and licensing, ultimately leading to a complete ban on tobacco sales in New Zealand by 2027. However, the incoming government has decided to reverse this policy without providing a clear explanation.

The finance minister, Nicola Willis, expressed concerns about the potential for a “massive black market” and argued that the outgoing government’s measures to restrict tobacco sales and reduce nicotine levels could have unintended consequences. The new government still aims to decrease the number of smokers in the country, but disagrees with the previous administration’s approach.

Critics, including health advocates and policy experts, argue that repealing the law would be short-sighted. They highlight the long-term benefits of preventing new generations from taking up smoking and the potential cost savings for the healthcare system. However, the coalition partners in the new government, particularly New Zealand First and ACT, have been committed to reversing a range of tobacco restrictions.

The decision to repeal the smoking ban is not without controversy. Health policy expert Robin Gauld describes it as a “backward step” that benefits the tobacco industry and sellers, rather than the well-being of the population. Ayesha Verrall, a health minister and infectious disease doctor, warns that lives will be lost and healthcare costs will increase as a result.

The financial implications of this decision are also a concern. The government, under pressure to deliver on campaign promises, originally planned to fund tax cuts through a tax on foreign property buyers. However, this plan has been abandoned, leading to questions about how the lost revenue will be recovered. Nicola Willis suggests that by preserving tobacco tax revenue, the government can offset some of the financial challenges.

The debate around tobacco sales in New Zealand is not new. The high price of cigarettes, with taxes accounting for the majority of the cost, has been linked to an increase in retail crime targeting stores that sell tobacco products. However, the focus now shifts to the future of tobacco regulation in the country and the potential impact on public health.

