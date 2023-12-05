New Zealanders Unite in Mass Protests Against Government Policies

In a remarkable display of solidarity, New Zealanders took to the streets in cities across the nation to voice their opposition to the policies of the newly elected government. Thousands of protesters gathered in city squares, motorway over-bridges, and in front of the country’s parliament on Tuesday to express their concerns about what they perceive as racist policies.

The protest action was organized by the political party Te Pati Maori. Coinciding with the opening of New Zealand’s 54th parliament, the demonstration served as a powerful statement against the policies outlined in the new coalition agreement between the National Party, New Zealand First, and ACT New Zealand.

One of the primary concerns voiced by the protesters is the government’s intention to wind back the use of Maori language, a move that is seen as threatening Maori culture and identity. Additionally, there is unease regarding the planned review of affirmative action policies and how the country’s founding treaty document, the Treaty of Waitangi, is interpreted in legislation.

Rather than relying on quotes, it is important to note that the protesters passionately expressed their desire for their voices to be heard and their identities to be celebrated. They marched through the streets of Wellington, the capital city, heading towards the iconic Beehive parliament building.

The demonstrations did lead to traffic disruptions in several cities, briefly interrupting normal daily routines. However, once the protests came to a close, the disruptions slowly subsided. New Zealand police reported that two individuals involved in the protests were arrested.

The motivations behind the protests varied among the participants. For Kathy Hughes, a 31-year-old attendee of the Wellington march, her presence was fueled by concerns about the new government’s intentions. She deeply cares about the Kaupapa, which encompasses Maori values and culture, and worries about the potential changes the incoming administration might implement.

In response to the protests, David Seymour, the leader of libertarian party ACT New Zealand, stated that the demonstration was merely theatrical. He believes that the people of New Zealand want their government to focus on addressing the numerous challenges the country currently faces.

It is important to acknowledge that the opening of New Zealand’s parliament was marked by an unusual display from Te Pati Maori’s six parliamentarians. Breaking with tradition, they chose to remain seated and first swore their allegiance to their grandchildren, young people, and the Treaty of Waitangi before proceeding to swear their oath to King Charles of Britain, in accordance with the parliamentary protocol.

The protests serve as a testament to the passion and engagement of New Zealanders in shaping the future of their nation. While differing in their perspectives, they all share a common desire to have their concerns heard and addressed by the government. As the country moves forward, it will be vital for leaders to engage with these voices and work towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

