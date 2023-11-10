New Zealand Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions, Reflecting on a Challenging Journey

New Zealand has officially removed all COVID-19 restrictions, bringing an end to a journey that has been closely observed by the world. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced that the requirement to wear masks in healthcare facilities and the isolation of infected individuals for seven days would no longer be mandatory.

In the beginning, New Zealand received international acclaim for its successful elimination of the virus through strict lockdown measures and stringent border controls. However, as time went on and new variants emerged, the nation’s zero-tolerance approach became impractical, leading to a shift in strategy.

Prime Minister Hipkins, reflecting on over three years of battling the virus, expressed mixed emotions at ending the restrictions. He acknowledged that during the height of the pandemic, he yearned for this day, but now it feels somewhat anticlimactic. Hipkins revealed that approximately 3,250 New Zealanders out of a population of 5 million have died due to COVID-19 as a primary or secondary cause, representing a much lower mortality rate compared to the United States.

While there may have been divisions among New Zealanders, Hipkins emphasized the country’s unity and achievements. He praised the collective efforts of staying at home, making sacrifices, and getting vaccinated, stating unequivocally that lives were saved.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall shared that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been consistently low since June, and the public health system experienced less disruption during the southern winter. Verrall highlighted the ability to carry out 16,000 more operations compared to the previous year as evidence of a more stable health system.

The decision to lift restrictions comes at a crucial time, just two months before a general election. David Seymour, leader of the opposition ACT Party, criticized the government for treating the public like children and urged them to act swiftly in rectifying the situation.

New Zealand’s journey through the pandemic has been challenging, highlighting both successes and difficulties. As the nation moves forward from these restrictions, it can reflect on the strength and resilience demonstrated by its people throughout this arduous period.