New Zealand Smoking Ban Reversed: A Shift in Priorities

In a surprising turn of events, New Zealand’s new government has announced its intention to reverse the nation’s ground-breaking smoking ban in order to allocate funds for tax cuts. The ban, which was introduced by the previous government led by Jacinda Ardern, aimed to eliminate cigarette sales for individuals born after 2008 as part of a comprehensive effort to combat smoking-related deaths.

Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable deaths in New Zealand, and the ban sought to curb the uptake of smoking among younger generations. However, this decision has been met with strong criticism from health experts who view it as a regressive step that undermines the progress made in implementing effective health measures.

Prof Richard Edwards, a tobacco control researcher at the University of Otago, expressed his dismay at the government’s reversal, stating that it was a major setback for the excellent health measures that New Zealand had been leading globally. Other health groups in the country have also voiced their concern and are calling on the government to reconsider its decision.

The legislation passed last year was internationally acclaimed and supported by research models that highlighted its potential to save up to 5,000 lives annually. The measures included reducing the number of tobacco retailers and lowering the nicotine content in cigarettes. These reforms had also served as an inspiration for the UK government, which announced a similar smoking ban for young people in September.

While the smoking ban was applauded as a public health policy, it faced opposition from certain business groups in New Zealand, particularly owners of newsagents and corner shops who cited revenue loss even with government subsidies. Some lawmakers, including the new Prime Minister Chris Luxon, argued that a ban would lead to the emergence of a black market for tobacco.

Interestingly, the ban on smoking was not a major point of discussion during the election campaign, even though the National party, which won a significant share of the vote, has now chosen to reverse it. The decision to repeal the smoking ban was attributed to the demands of the governing coalition’s partners, the populist New Zealand First and libertarian Act parties.

The repeal of the smoking ban still needs to be passed through parliament, where the government holds a majority. However, the sudden shift in priorities has raised concerns among health experts and public health advocates. Emeritus Prof Robert Beaglehole, chair of New Zealand’s Action for Smokefree 2025 committee, described the suggestion that tax cuts would be funded by smokers as shocking.

The impact of this reversal on the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders, especially the country’s indigenous Māori population, has also been highlighted. Smoking rates and associated health issues are disproportionately high among the Māori community, making the smoking ban an important tool for addressing health disparities.

It is worth noting that New Zealand remains committed to reducing its national smoking rate to 5% by 2025 and ultimately eliminating smoking altogether. The country has made significant progress, with over 80,000 adults quitting smoking in the past year. Currently, around 8% of the adult population in New Zealand continues to smoke.

As the government proceeds with the repeal of the smoking ban, it is important to assess the potential consequences and consider alternative approaches to achieving the goal of a smoke-free nation. The conversation around tobacco control and public health in New Zealand is likely to continue, with stakeholders advocating for effective strategies to combat smoking-related harm.

