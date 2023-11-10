New Zealand Mother Found Guilty of Murdering Her Three Children

A New Zealand mother has been found guilty of the murder of her three young daughters, rejecting her claim of being mentally ill at the time. Lauren Dickason, aged 42, confessed to killing her 2-year-old twin daughters Maya and Karla, as well as their 6-year-old sister Lianè nearly two years ago at their home in Timaru. Despite stating that she was suffering from postpartum depression, prosecutors argued that her mental illness did not warrant a medical defense, and asserted that Dickason killed her children out of anger and resentment.

Investigators pointed to concerning phone messages and online activity in the weeks leading up to the tragedy, including comments about wanting to harm her children and searches for harmful substances. Dickason’s husband, Graham Dickason, who works as an orthopedic surgeon, returned home from a work dinner to discover their children deceased. He expressed shock, stating that although he knew his wife was struggling with her mental health and motherhood, he had no indication she was capable of such an act.

The jury deliberated for three days before delivering a guilty verdict on three counts of murder. The split vote of 11-1 for conviction is permissible under New Zealand law. Lauren Dickason now faces a potential life sentence in prison.

Upon hearing the verdict, Dickason remained motionless in the dock but cried quietly as she left the courtroom. Observers reported that some jurors also wept during the proceedings. In a statement, Dickason’s parents emphasized that their daughter’s actions were a result of her severe mental illness. They urged others to be vigilant of postpartum depression symptoms for the well-being of both individuals and their close family and friends.

In light of this tragic case, it is important to raise awareness about the serious impact of postpartum depression and to support individuals who may be experiencing it. If you suspect someone is at risk or struggling with mental health issues, it is crucial to seek help from qualified professionals or support organizations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What was the mother’s defense in the trial?

The mother claimed that she was so mentally ill at the time of the murders that she couldn’t be held responsible for her actions.

2. What evidence was presented against the mother?

Investigators presented troubling phone messages and online history, including comments expressing a desire to harm her children and searches for harmful substances.

3. What was the final verdict?

The jury found the mother guilty of three counts of murder.

4. What was the sentencing option for the mother?

The mother faces a potential life sentence in prison.

5. How did the father react to the tragedy?

The father, who is also a medical professional, expressed shock and had no prior knowledge of his wife’s capacity for such violence.